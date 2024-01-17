Gannon University Revives Small Business Awards After 15 Years

After a hiatus of 15 years, Gannon University's Small Business Development Center is reinstating the Small Business Awards luncheon in 2024. This event seeks to acknowledge and celebrate small businesses and entrepreneurs in Erie, Warren, Crawford, or Mercer counties who have demonstrated unique sustainability practices. Of particular interest this year are businesses engaged in agritourism, a rapidly growing industry in the region.

Nominations Open for 2024 Small Business Awards

Nominations for the 2024 Small Business Awards are now open, with a deadline set for the end of January. The awards ceremony is scheduled for March. The director of the center, Maggie Horne, has indicated that this year's awards will be assessed by a panel of judges from across the region. They will evaluate the contributions of these businesses towards sustainable practices.

Agritourism: A Focus of the 2024 Awards

The 2024 Small Business Awards has a special focus on agritourism businesses. This is a result of a growing recognition of the importance of this industry in the region. Agritourism, which combines agriculture and tourism, offers opportunities for visitors to experience agricultural life first-hand. It has been identified as a key area of growth and is seen as a valuable contributor to the local economy.

How to Participate in the Awards

Those interested in participating in the awards or nominating a business can obtain more details and submit nominations through the Gannon University Small Business Development Center's website. The revival of the Small Business Awards after 15 years represents a significant opportunity for small businesses in the region to gain recognition for their sustainability efforts.