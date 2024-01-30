Gaming Industry in Turmoil: Insights from GamesIndustry.biz Microcast

In a wave of disheartening developments, the gaming industry is undergoing a significant shake-up. Eidos Montreal, a subsidiary of the Embracer Group, has announced the layoff of approximately 97 game developers and support staff, signaling a comprehensive restructuring effort. This comes in the wake of challenges the gaming industry faces amidst the current global economic context.

Layoffs and Cancellations at Eidos Montreal

The Montreal-based studio was not only hit with significant layoffs but also had to pull the plug on a new Deus Ex game. The highly anticipated title had been in development for two years, and its cancellation marks a significant setback for the studio and the Deus Ex franchise. The impact of these changes on Eidos Montreal and the broader gaming industry is profound, raising questions about the future direction of iconic franchises under Embracer's stewardship.

Embracer Group's Restructuring and its Impact

The layoffs and game cancellations at Eidos Montreal are part of broader restructuring and cost-cutting initiatives of Embracer Group. This has not only resulted in job losses but also cast a long shadow over the future of other cherished series like TimeSplitters. The gaming industry is feeling the pinch of these moves, and the uncertainty they bring to the future of game development.

Policy Changes and Industry-wide Effects

Adding to the industry's turmoil, significant policy changes are also underway. Apple's compliance with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which includes opening iOS to third-party app stores, has introduced new commission fees and complications for mobile developers. At the same time, Microsoft has announced a substantial reduction in its gaming workforce, with 1,900 layoffs across its gaming divisions. The potential effects of these changes on the gaming sectors could be far-reaching and disruptive.

