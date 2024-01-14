en English
Education

Games For Change Festival 2024: A Confluence of Gaming, XR and Global Change

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Games For Change Festival 2024: A Confluence of Gaming, XR and Global Change

The 2024 Games For Change Festival (G4C Festival), scheduled for June 27-28 in New York City, will be a marquee event under the banner ‘The 2030 Marker: A Catalyst for Global Change’. The theme, a nod to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), sets the stage for a profound exploration of how gaming and extended reality (XR) can be mobilized to address pressing global issues.

Calling All Changemakers

As part of the festival’s agenda, a call for submissions has been issued, inviting developers, educators, researchers, and innovators to step forward as speakers. At the same time, the festival is also seeking award submissions that spotlight games and immersive experiences distinguished by their social impact, educational value, and innovation. The deadline for these submissions is marked for February 5.

A Forum for Global Discourse

The festival promises to be a vibrant platform for cross-sector experts to engage in meaningful dialogues and share insights. The central focus will be on sustainability, accessibility, health, and education. But the scope extends beyond these areas, opening the floor to other pertinent topics and encouraging a broader exchange of ideas.

The Highlight: G4C Awards Ceremony

Imprinted on the festival’s calendar, the G4C Awards Ceremony is set to be the crowning event on June 28. It is here that the winners of submitted works will be acclaimed, bringing to light games and XR experiences that have made a significant imprint on society. In the words of G4C President Susanna Pollack, the festival serves as a hub for progressive discourse in gaming and XR, fostering an environment that fuels discussions and collaborations aimed at tackling global challenges.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

