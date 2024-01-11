en English
Business

Gambling.com CEO to Engage Audience at Needham Growth Conference

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
Gambling.com CEO to Engage Audience at Needham Growth Conference

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group Limited, a leading player acquisition service provider for the regulated online gambling industry, will be participating in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference, scheduled for January 18, 2024, will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Gillespie Hosting Fireside Chat

One of the highlights of the conference will be the fireside chat question-and-answer session hosted by Gillespie. The session, set for 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time, offers an intimate platform for discussions revolving around the online gambling industry. This setting provides an opportunity for attendees to gain insights directly from one of the industry’s leading figures.

Meetings With Institutional Investors

Beyond the Q&A session, Gillespie will engage in meetings with institutional investors. These meetings offer an additional opportunity for the CEO to discuss Gambling.com Group’s strategies, growth, and future prospects within the online gambling sector. The meetings will also serve as a conduit for fostering stronger relationships with key stakeholders in the investment community.

Opportunity for Broader Exposure

The 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference offers an optimal platform for Gambling.com Group Limited to increase its visibility among a broader investor audience. The event, by allowing the company to explain its operations and future plans, can potentially lead to new partnerships and investments, further solidifying its position in the online gambling industry.

United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

