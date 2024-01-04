GAMA and Orange County Chamber of Commerce Announce Leadership Changes for 2024

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) has unveiled its executive committee lineup for 2024, signaling a new era of leadership. Chuck Wiplinger, the President and CEO of Wipaire, assumes the mantle of Chair, a position he is no stranger to, having previously served as the vice chair and spearheaded the Policy and Legal Issues and Technical Policy Committees.

A Transition of Power

Wiplinger takes the reins from Eric Hinson, the President and CEO of Simcom International, who transitions to the role of Immediate Past Chair. Hinson’s tenure was marked by noteworthy contributions, including his leadership of the Safety and Accident Investigation Committee.

Looking Ahead: The New Lineup

The Vice Chair role is passed on to Henry Brooks, President of Power & Controls at Collins Aerospace. His previous contribution as chair of the Security Issues Committee vouches for his expertise. The executive committee further welcomes Tony Brancato of StandardAero, who will helm the Airworthiness and Maintenance Policy Committee, and Maria Della Posta of Pratt & Whitney Canada, who retains her position as chair of the Communications Committee.

Advancing Innovation

In a significant move, Oliver Reinhardt of Volocopter and Ben Tigner of Overair are appointed to co-chair the Electric Propulsion and Innovation Committee (EPIC). This committee is dedicated to propelling the advancement of hybrid and electric aircraft technology, a nod to the industry’s future trajectory. For further details on the executive committee, visit the GAMA website.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce has also announced its 2024 Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Nicole Tompkins, Vice President of Retail Banking & Community Impact at Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, rises to the position of Chairwoman of the Board, with Donna Conklin, President/Owner of Pattycake Playhouse, Inc. and Windsor Academy, filling the Chair Elect role. The Chamber’s membership has burgeoned under the leadership of Heather Bell, the President & CEO since 2021, with a host of services and events supporting regional businesses.