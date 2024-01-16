Galloway & Company Strengthens Influence with Strategic Acquisition

Denver's leading national architecture and engineering firm, Galloway & Company, Inc., has publicly announced the strategic acquisition of the Atlanta-based Studio for Housing Design and its subsidiary, Pucciano & Associates. This move is a pivotal part of Galloway's growth plan, aimed at bolstering its capabilities and broadening its sphere of influence across the southeastern United States.

A Union of Expertise

The Studio for Housing Design carries a 40-year reputation in the industry, recognized for its acumen in multifamily, military, student, and HUD housing projects. Its history is punctuated with multiple industry awards, reinforcing its status as a seasoned player in the architectural domain. Galloway's acquisition of this Atlanta-based firm signals a synergy of expertise, bringing together Galloway's expansive knowledge base with the Studio's specialized capabilities in housing design.

Galloway's Growth Trajectory

Over the past decade, Galloway has embarked on a significant growth journey, marked by an impressive annual average growth rate of 19%. With a professional team exceeding 320 members, the firm now boasts projects spanning across 48 states. The addition of new offices and services has also punctuated this growth phase. Currently, the firm provides a comprehensive suite of 13 in-house disciplines, including architecture, engineering, surveying, landscape architecture, and transportation engineering.

Implications of the Acquisition

Effective from Nov. 10, 2023, the acquisition will see the Studio for Housing Design retaining its staff and continuing operations under the Galloway banner. This merger is expected to yield manifold benefits for both entities. Galloway's presence in the southeast is set for a significant boost, and the fusion of the firms' expertise will present new professional growth opportunities for their staff. Moreover, the union will also translate into enhanced service offerings for their clientele, marking a win-win situation for all parties involved.