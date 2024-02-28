Gallery 928 Ignites Teen Creativity with Summer Art Apprenticeship at Sedona Arts Center

Empowering the next generation of artists, the Sedona Arts Center announces its third annual Gallery 928 program, a summer art apprenticeship for teens aged 15-18. This exciting initiative, running from June 3 through July 3, offers a unique blend of artistic creation and professional development, under the mentorship of a master artist. Participants will engage in the creation of a public art mural, gaining invaluable experience in the arts while contributing to the community's cultural landscape.

Unveiling Opportunities: The Apprentice Experience

The Gallery 928 program, held Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is designed to immerse participants in the comprehensive process of art creation. From conceptualization to the final unveiling, apprentices will work alongside a master artist to bring a public mural to life at the Sedona Arts Center. This hands-on experience is further enriched by lessons in resume building, presentation development, and public speaking, equipping students with a robust set of employment skills. Moreover, each apprentice will receive a $500 stipend and three free college credits from Yavapai College, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to their craft.

Building Community and Connections

The Gallery 928 program goes beyond artistic skill development; it fosters a sense of community and belonging among participants. By working on a collective project, students will strengthen their bond with each other and the Sedona community. This initiative not only showcases the transformative power of art but also highlights the importance of creative collaboration. The partnership with Yavapai College exemplifies Sedona Arts Center's commitment to education and community engagement, offering a platform for young artists to explore their talents and interests in a supportive environment.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Inspired by Chicago's Gallery 37, the Gallery 928 program aspires to leave a lasting impression on its apprentices. It aims to empower students with the realization that they can pursue a career in the arts, leveraging their passion and creativity for professional success. The program underscores the value of teamwork, leadership, and responsibility, preparing participants for future endeavors. By the end of their journey, apprentices will not only have contributed a beautiful mural to Sedona but also gained confidence in their ability to effect change through art.

As the application deadline approaches on April 5, the Sedona Arts Center encourages all interested teens to seize this opportunity. The Gallery 928 program represents a unique convergence of art, education, and community service, offering a transformative experience for young artists. With the support of Yavapai College, this initiative continues to nurture the creative potential of Northern Arizona's youth, enriching the cultural fabric of the Sedona community. For more information or to apply, aspiring apprentices are invited to visit the Sedona Arts Center's website.