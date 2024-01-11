Galaxy Unmanned Systems Presents Innovative Drone Tech and Aerial Logistics at AIAA SciTech Forum

At the renowned AIAA Science and Technology Forum and Exposition, the spotlight shone on Galaxy Unmanned Systems (GUS) as two of their experts took the stage. Jason White, Managing Partner of GUS, and Dr. Uluhan C. Kaya, a Guidance and Navigation scientist at GUS, offered valuable insights into their respective fields, setting the stage for innovative discussions on drone technology and aerial logistics.

Autonomous Drones and Urban Air Mobility: An Intersecting Path

Jason White, in his presentation, delved into the topic of Autonomous Multi-layer Integrated Macro-/Micro-Swarming Networked System-of-Systems for UAM. His discussion centered on the Constellation Concept and the validation roadmap using their Persistent Airborne Laboratory (PAL) for drone swarms. White’s focus was on evolving a UTM system that could seamlessly integrate drones and urban air mobility (UAM) or advanced air mobility (AAM) into the U.S. National Airspace System. This crucial dialogue was part of the sessions on Urban, Regional, and On-Demand Air Mobility and Autonomous and Simplified Vehicle Operations that took place on January 9, 2024.

Overcoming Aerial Logistical Challenges

Meanwhile, Dr. Uluhan C. Kaya shed light on the topic of Catenary Guided Cooperative Aerial Manipulation of a Cable Suspended Payload via Multi-Rotors. His research, co-authored with Dr. Kamesh Subbarao, aimed to tackle the challenges of cooperatively delivering cargo with suspended payloads. The crux of the presentation was designing and programming control strategies to manage the disturbances from the swinging motion of payloads and cables – a critical factor in maintaining stable flight control. This insightful presentation was scheduled as part of the sessions on Distributed Guidance, Navigation, and Control on January 12, 2024.

AIAA SciTech Forum: A Global Confluence of Aerospace Expertise

The AIAA SciTech Forum, recognized as the world’s largest event for aerospace research, development, and technology, plays host to a wide array of topics within the industry. The forum serves as a melting pot for technical experts worldwide, including students and professionals from corporate, academic, and government institutions, fostering a collaborative environment for aerospace innovation and advancement.