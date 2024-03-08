Galapagos Tortoise Breeding Expert Jerry Fife to Speak at Easton College Event

Easton College, in collaboration with the Norfolk Tortoise Club, is gearing up for an enriching evening featuring Jerry Fife, a distinguished breeder of giant Galapagos tortoises. Scheduled for March 18, from 7 pm to 10 pm, this event aims to shed light on tortoise conservation, breeding, and the importance of habitat protection. Fife, hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, is not only renowned for his work with Galapagos tortoises but is also an adept keeper of various lizard species, an experienced speaker, and a published author.

Event Highlights and Offerings

Eleanor Tirtasana, coordinator of the Norfolk Tortoise Club, emphasizes that the evening is designed for anyone with an interest in conservation, the natural world, or tortoise care. Attendees will be treated to intriguing stories and valuable information, all for a cause that supports tortoise welfare and conservation. Entry fees are modestly priced at £5 for club members and £7.50 for non-members, with the night including refreshments, a raffle, and access to the club's shop. Easton College staff and students can enjoy the event for free, though pre-booking is advised.

The Norfolk Tortoise Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting tortoise welfare through education, conservation efforts, and rehoming initiatives. The upcoming event with Jerry Fife not only serves as an educational platform but also as a fundraiser, with all profits directed towards the completion of the club's new hospital building. This facility aims to enhance the club's capacity for tortoise care and rehabilitation, marking a significant step forward in their mission.

Why This Matters

The collaboration between Easton College and the Norfolk Tortoise Club for this event underscores the growing concern for wildlife conservation and the specific challenges faced by tortoises and their habitats. Bringing Jerry Fife, a figure of considerable repute in the field of tortoise breeding and conservation, to speak, highlights the importance of knowledge sharing and community involvement in these efforts. It's a unique opportunity for enthusiasts and experts alike to converge, learn, and contribute towards a noble cause.

As the date approaches, anticipation builds for an evening that promises not only to educate but to inspire. The event represents a convergence of passion, expertise, and community spirit, all aimed at safeguarding the future of some of the planet's most ancient creatures. For those interested in making a difference or simply learning more about these fascinating reptiles, Jerry Fife's talk at Easton College is an occasion not to be missed.