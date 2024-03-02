Gail Simone Teases X-Men Future: Rogue, Kate Pryde Leadership Roles Revealed

In a surprising turn of events, esteemed comic book writer Gail Simone has re-joined the Comic Book Resources (CBR) X-Men message boards, sparking speculation and excitement among fans. Known for her sharp wit and engaging storytelling, Simone's presence on the boards has reignited discussions about the future of the X-Men franchise, particularly with regards to the leadership roles of Rogue and Kate Pryde in the upcoming From The Ashes relaunch this July.

Advertisment

Back to the Boards

Simone's return to the CBR forums, a place where she had her early beginnings before skyrocketing into comic book fame, has been met with enthusiasm from both longtime fans and newcomers alike. Her decision to engage directly with the community highlights her commitment to her roots and her ongoing passion for the comic book medium. Simone reminisced about her early days on the forums, acknowledging them as a pivotal stepping stone in her career trajectory, from fan to celebrated creator.

Teasing Future Projects

Advertisment

Amidst her return, Simone dropped tantalizing hints about her involvement in upcoming X-Men projects, specifically mentioning her work on the Free Comic Book Day X-Men strip illustrated by David Marquez. Her cryptic comments have led to speculation that she might be taking on a significant role in the much-anticipated From The Ashes relaunch. Fans are abuzz with theories and excitement, pondering over the narrative possibilities and the direction Simone could take the beloved mutant team.

A New Era for X-Men

The potential inclusion of Rogue and Kate Pryde as team leaders under Simone's stewardship signals a fresh and thrilling chapter for the X-Men. Both characters have long been fan favorites, and their elevation to leadership positions within the team's hierarchy speaks volumes about the evolving dynamics and themes Marvel wishes to explore. With Simone at the helm, known for her ability to weave complex, character-driven stories, the future of X-Men looks to be in capable hands.

As the comic book community waits with bated breath for official announcements, Gail Simone's engagement on the CBR X-Men message boards serves as a promising teaser of what's to come. Her return not only stirs up nostalgia among long-time fans but also sets the stage for a new era of X-Men storytelling that could redefine the team for years to come. With Simone's proven track record and innovative vision, the X-Men are poised to embark on adventures that are as daring as they are profound.