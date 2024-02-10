Gabrielle Union Shines at Pre-Super Bowl Event: Fashion, Film, and Philanthropy

Gabrielle Union, a beacon of style and advocacy, dazzled the pre-Super Bowl crowd in Las Vegas on Thursday. The actress, known for her commitment to championing inclusivity and acceptance, particularly for the Black LGBTQ+ community, made a powerful statement in a black mini-dress, knee-high boots, and an ankle-length velvet coat. Union, 51, accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a thin black purse, exuding confidence and grace.

A Star-Studded Pre-Super Bowl Extravaganza

Union was not the only star shining bright in the pre-Super Bowl festivities. The Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal party, hosted by Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, saw an array of celebrities in attendance. Janelle Monáe, a fellow advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, joined Union at the event. Monáe, known for her unique style and powerful voice, was a perfect addition to the star-studded night.

Across the country, in New York City, Sydney Sweeney was spotted promoting her upcoming film, 'Madame Web'. The actress, who has been making waves in Hollywood, looked stunning in a red and black ensemble, reflecting her growing status as a style icon.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Tom Brady celebrated his partnership with Jim and Frann Gray at the new Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Brady, a legendary figure in the world of sports, was all smiles as he mingled with the crowd.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas saw another spectacle as Maluma took to the stage, captivating the audience with his energetic performance. The Colombian singer, known for his chart-topping hits, brought the house down with his infectious energy.

Fashion, Film, and Philanthropy

In the world of fashion, Molly Ringwald was spotted at the Helmut Lang fashion show. The actress, who has been a fixture in the fashion scene for decades, looked elegant in a black and white ensemble.

Coco Rocha was busy preparing for the TRESemme X Christian Siriano event, showcasing her versatility as a model and fashion influencer. Rocha, known for her commitment to body positivity, continues to be a powerful voice in the fashion industry.

Ashley Madekwe and Janie Bryant were seen at TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch. The event, celebrating female friendship and empowerment, was a perfect fit for the actress and costume designer, both known for their strong, independent spirits.

Looking Ahead

As the pre-Super Bowl festivities wind down, the stars are gearing up for their next projects. Union is set to demonstrate her comedic skills in the upcoming film 'Riff Raff' and will also appear in 'Space Cadet' with Emma Roberts. Monáe continues to use her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, while Sweeney's star continues to rise in Hollywood.

Brady, despite retiring from professional football, remains a prominent figure in the world of sports. Maluma continues to captivate audiences with his music, and the fashion world eagerly awaits the next moves from Ringwald, Rocha, Madekwe, and Bryant.

As the pre-Super Bowl celebrations come to a close, the stars return to their respective fields, each leaving an indelible mark on the night. Union, Monáe, Sweeney, Brady, and Maluma, along with Ringwald, Rocha, Madekwe, and Bryant, have once again proven that they are not just figures of entertainment, but also champions of change and inspiration.