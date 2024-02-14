Gabriel Byrne Supports Domestic Abuse Survivors with Special Screening and Q&A

Acclaimed actor Gabriel Byrne, a long-time resident of Rockport, Maine, will grace the Camden Opera House on March 9 for an exceptional event benefiting Finding Our Voices. This inspiring organization, founded by Patrisha McLean, supports Maine women and child domestic abuse survivors.

The evening will feature a captivating screening of the 1995 classic, "The Usual Suspects," in which Byrne masterfully portrays the enigmatic character, Dean Keaton. Following the screening, attendees will be treated to an intimate live Q&A session with Byrne himself. Byrne's decision to support Finding Our Voices stems from a profound encounter with McLean, prompting his commitment to raising awareness about domestic abuse.

A Night of Cinematic Enchantment

As dusk falls on March 9, the historic Camden Opera House will illuminate with the presence of Gabriel Byrne and a throng of film enthusiasts. Byrne, renowned for his roles in "Miller's Crossing" and "The Usual Suspects," will delve into the making of the latter film and discuss his career trajectory during the live Q&A.

The Usual Suspects, a neo-noir crime thriller, continues to captivate audiences nearly three decades after its release. Byrne's character, Dean Keaton, is a central figure in the film's intricate plot, which has garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase.

A Heartfelt Commitment to Supporting Survivors

Byrne's involvement with Finding Our Voices stems from his desire to amplify the message of hope and resilience for domestic abuse survivors. After meeting Patrisha McLean, a domestic abuse survivor and founder of the organization, Byrne felt compelled to contribute to the cause.

Byrne is generously covering the cost of renting the opera house for the event. The venue will also pay for the screening of The Usual Suspects, ensuring all proceeds from the evening will directly benefit Finding Our Voices and support their mission to empower survivors.

A Champion for Change in His Adopted Home

Having lived in Maine for nearly a decade, Byrne considers it his home, despite his frequent visits to Ireland. His commitment to Finding Our Voices reflects his dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of fellow Mainers affected by domestic abuse.

As a prominent figure in the film industry, Byrne's support of Finding Our Voices lends invaluable visibility to the organization's cause. By sharing his platform, Byrne hopes to inspire others to join the fight against domestic abuse and support survivors on their journey towards healing and empowerment.