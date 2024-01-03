G1 Therapeutics Announces Equity Awards to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan

Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage oncology organization, has made a significant move in employee compensation. The firm granted inducement stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to three recently recruited staff members. The equity awards, comprising 6,300 shares of common stock and 3,000 RSUs, were issued under the Amended and Restated G1 Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. This plan aligns with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), permitting the grant of equity awards to attract new talent to the company.

Employee Incentives and Terms

The granted stock options can be executed at $3.11 per share and have a vesting duration of four years. The schedule for vesting is set at 25% on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remaining 75% vesting monthly thereafter. The RSUs follow a similar four-year term, but their vesting schedule includes a 25% vesting on the first anniversary and 12.5% semi-annually over the following three years. These awards are all conditional on the employees’ sustained service to the company and adherence to the terms and conditions stipulated in their respective agreements.

G1 Therapeutics: A Pioneer in Oncology

G1 Therapeutics is known for its commitment to developing and delivering innovative therapies for cancer patients. The company recently introduced COSELA (trilaciclib), its first commercial product, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Furthermore, G1 Therapeutics is actively investigating potential therapies for triple-negative breast cancer and extensive stage small cell lung cancer. By doing so, the company aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those battling cancer and provide new therapeutic advances that could potentially revolutionize the field.