en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

G1 Therapeutics Announces Equity Awards to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
G1 Therapeutics Announces Equity Awards to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan

Research Triangle Park, N.C.-based G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage oncology organization, has made a significant move in employee compensation. The firm granted inducement stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to three recently recruited staff members. The equity awards, comprising 6,300 shares of common stock and 3,000 RSUs, were issued under the Amended and Restated G1 Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. This plan aligns with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), permitting the grant of equity awards to attract new talent to the company.

Employee Incentives and Terms

The granted stock options can be executed at $3.11 per share and have a vesting duration of four years. The schedule for vesting is set at 25% on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remaining 75% vesting monthly thereafter. The RSUs follow a similar four-year term, but their vesting schedule includes a 25% vesting on the first anniversary and 12.5% semi-annually over the following three years. These awards are all conditional on the employees’ sustained service to the company and adherence to the terms and conditions stipulated in their respective agreements.

G1 Therapeutics: A Pioneer in Oncology

G1 Therapeutics is known for its commitment to developing and delivering innovative therapies for cancer patients. The company recently introduced COSELA (trilaciclib), its first commercial product, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Furthermore, G1 Therapeutics is actively investigating potential therapies for triple-negative breast cancer and extensive stage small cell lung cancer. By doing so, the company aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those battling cancer and provide new therapeutic advances that could potentially revolutionize the field.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Gym Group Debuts Humorous New Year Campaign; Emphasizes Affordability and Convenience

By Muhammad Jawad

Shiseido Americas Set to Acquire Dr Dennis Gross Skincare, Aiming to Boost Growth Strategy

By Wojciech Zylm

EU Includes Diamond Mining Giant Alrosa in Sanctions List

By BNN Correspondents

Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

GoDaddy Boosts E-commerce Success in Egypt Amid Rapid Sector Expansion ...
@Business · 2 mins
GoDaddy Boosts E-commerce Success in Egypt Amid Rapid Sector Expansion ...
heart comment 0
K-Swiss Strategizes Premium Positioning with Andrew Richard’s Appointment

By BNN Correspondents

K-Swiss Strategizes Premium Positioning with Andrew Richard's Appointment
Hyatt Bolsters Leadership Team in India and Southwest Asia with Strategic Appointments

By Rafia Tasleem

Hyatt Bolsters Leadership Team in India and Southwest Asia with Strategic Appointments
Novanta Inc. Strengthens Market Position with Motion Solutions Acquisition

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Novanta Inc. Strengthens Market Position with Motion Solutions Acquisition
H&E Equipment Services Bolsters Branch Network with Precision Rentals Acquisition

By Dil Bar Irshad

H&E Equipment Services Bolsters Branch Network with Precision Rentals Acquisition
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
18 seconds
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
1 min
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
2 mins
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
2 mins
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
2 mins
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
2 mins
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
2 mins
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
17 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app