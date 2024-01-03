en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Future of Solar Energy in West Virginia: A Battle Over Net Metering Credits

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Future of Solar Energy in West Virginia: A Battle Over Net Metering Credits

The future of home-based solar energy in West Virginia hangs in the balance as Mon Power/Potomac Edison, and stakeholders engage in a fervent debate over the crediting of net metering customers for their generated power. As it stands, solar customers generating surplus power are credited on a 1-to-1 basis against their energy consumption, equivalent to the residential base rate of roughly 11.4 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh). Should the proposed rate increases materialize, this figure could rise to approximately 13 cents. However, the power companies propose an adjustment of the credit to match the wholesale electricity rate of 6.6 cents per kWh for new customers starting March 27, 2024. They contend that this move would prevent non-net metering customers from subsidizing those who are.

Proposed Compromise and Opposition

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has proposed a compromise of 8.8 cents per kWh. Despite this, several parties have expressed opposition to the proposed credit reduction. Among them is Dan Conant, CEO of Solar Holler, who argues that small-scale solar projects bring about greater community benefits and aid low-income families in managing their energy costs. He warns that a cut in credit could potentially jeopardize their solar leasing program.

Controversy over Cross-Subsidization

Organizations such as the West Virginia Citizen Action Group counter that the power companies are misinterpreting the concept of cross-subsidization. Despite this, the companies maintain that net metering customers should pay their fair share for the grid infrastructure they utilize. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has so far received 1,245 letters opposing the revised credit.

FirstEnergy Lobbying Scandal Fallout

In an unexpected turn of events, Mon Power/Potomac Edison conceded that they might have erroneously billed West Virginia customers around $53,000 related to costs emanating from the ‘FirstEnergy lobbying scandal in Ohio’. The companies are seeking a 13% rate hike for infrastructure improvements, which would raise the average residential bill by $18.07 per month. In light of this scandal, the PSC is conducting a ‘Focused Management Audit’ of the utilities’ management and operations.

0
Business Energy United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Beyond Inc. Soars in Q4 2023; Concerns Loom Over Discounting Strategy

By BNN Correspondents

Hi-Tech Pipes Limited Reports Strong Sales, Eyes Further Expansion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Six Stocks Placed Under F&O Ban by NSE as OI Exceeds MWPL

By Rafia Tasleem

Bank of America Warns of Potential Bubble in Mega-Cap Growth Stocks

By Rafia Tasleem

Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar ...
@Asia · 56 seconds
Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar ...
heart comment 0
Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues

By Rizwan Shah

Hyderabad Business Leaders Demand Urgent Action on Lingering Issues
Bassett Furniture Industries: Struggling Amid Changing Industry Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

Bassett Furniture Industries: Struggling Amid Changing Industry Dynamics
Daktronics Revenue Surges but Future Uncertainties Loom

By Nitish Verma

Daktronics Revenue Surges but Future Uncertainties Loom
Building Material Companies Poised for Growth: NDTV Profit Reports

By Rafia Tasleem

Building Material Companies Poised for Growth: NDTV Profit Reports
Latest Headlines
World News
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
15 seconds
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
48 seconds
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
52 seconds
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
57 seconds
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
1 min
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
1 min
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
1 min
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
1 min
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
1 min
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app