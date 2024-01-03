Future of Solar Energy in West Virginia: A Battle Over Net Metering Credits

The future of home-based solar energy in West Virginia hangs in the balance as Mon Power/Potomac Edison, and stakeholders engage in a fervent debate over the crediting of net metering customers for their generated power. As it stands, solar customers generating surplus power are credited on a 1-to-1 basis against their energy consumption, equivalent to the residential base rate of roughly 11.4 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh). Should the proposed rate increases materialize, this figure could rise to approximately 13 cents. However, the power companies propose an adjustment of the credit to match the wholesale electricity rate of 6.6 cents per kWh for new customers starting March 27, 2024. They contend that this move would prevent non-net metering customers from subsidizing those who are.

Proposed Compromise and Opposition

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has proposed a compromise of 8.8 cents per kWh. Despite this, several parties have expressed opposition to the proposed credit reduction. Among them is Dan Conant, CEO of Solar Holler, who argues that small-scale solar projects bring about greater community benefits and aid low-income families in managing their energy costs. He warns that a cut in credit could potentially jeopardize their solar leasing program.

Controversy over Cross-Subsidization

Organizations such as the West Virginia Citizen Action Group counter that the power companies are misinterpreting the concept of cross-subsidization. Despite this, the companies maintain that net metering customers should pay their fair share for the grid infrastructure they utilize. The Public Service Commission (PSC) has so far received 1,245 letters opposing the revised credit.

FirstEnergy Lobbying Scandal Fallout

In an unexpected turn of events, Mon Power/Potomac Edison conceded that they might have erroneously billed West Virginia customers around $53,000 related to costs emanating from the ‘FirstEnergy lobbying scandal in Ohio’. The companies are seeking a 13% rate hike for infrastructure improvements, which would raise the average residential bill by $18.07 per month. In light of this scandal, the PSC is conducting a ‘Focused Management Audit’ of the utilities’ management and operations.