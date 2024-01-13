en English
Local News

Future of Cambria County’s Demolition Program Hangs in the Balance

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
The Cambria County Redevelopment Authority in Pennsylvania is at a critical juncture, facing the future of its demolition program after a significant decision by the county commissioners. In a move that attracted attention, county commissioners voted in December to discontinue funding for the program. However, the new commissioners, who assumed office earlier this month, have shown a keen interest in resuming the Act 152 demolition program.

Impact of the Act 152 Demolition Program

The Act 152 demolition program, fueled by fees from deed and mortgage transfers, is a crucial tool for blight removal. Since its inception in 2016, the program has made remarkable strides in alleviating blight across the county. In addition, the commissioners repealed Act 89, which channeled fees from non-exempt vehicle registrations towards bridge projects.

Strategic Repeals and Future Prospects

The repeals were not a random act but a strategic move by outgoing Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith. The intention was to allow the new board to reassess and potentially reinstate the programs, creating opportunities for a fresh perspective. As a testament to the program’s success, four out of nine scheduled demolitions have been completed successfully.

Funding and Bids for Projects

Despite the repeal, funds will continue to be available for scheduled projects until March 1, when the repeal officially comes into effect. In parallel, the Redevelopment Authority has opened bids for several projects. These projects, expected to be financed by Community Block Grant Development funds, span paving and infrastructure improvements. A notable project for roof repair at a homeless shelter, unfortunately, received no bids.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

