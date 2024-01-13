Future of Cambria County’s Demolition Program Hangs in the Balance

The Cambria County Redevelopment Authority in Pennsylvania is at a critical juncture, facing the future of its demolition program after a significant decision by the county commissioners. In a move that attracted attention, county commissioners voted in December to discontinue funding for the program. However, the new commissioners, who assumed office earlier this month, have shown a keen interest in resuming the Act 152 demolition program.

Impact of the Act 152 Demolition Program

The Act 152 demolition program, fueled by fees from deed and mortgage transfers, is a crucial tool for blight removal. Since its inception in 2016, the program has made remarkable strides in alleviating blight across the county. In addition, the commissioners repealed Act 89, which channeled fees from non-exempt vehicle registrations towards bridge projects.

Strategic Repeals and Future Prospects

The repeals were not a random act but a strategic move by outgoing Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith. The intention was to allow the new board to reassess and potentially reinstate the programs, creating opportunities for a fresh perspective. As a testament to the program’s success, four out of nine scheduled demolitions have been completed successfully.

Funding and Bids for Projects

Despite the repeal, funds will continue to be available for scheduled projects until March 1, when the repeal officially comes into effect. In parallel, the Redevelopment Authority has opened bids for several projects. These projects, expected to be financed by Community Block Grant Development funds, span paving and infrastructure improvements. A notable project for roof repair at a homeless shelter, unfortunately, received no bids.