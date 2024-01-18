Future FinTech Group Inc. Faces Federal Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Fraud

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a renowned law firm recognized for its expertise in class actions, has officially filed a lawsuit against Future FinTech Group Inc. and certain associated officers. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of violating federal securities laws, impacting investors who purchased or acquired Future FinTech securities during the period from March 10, 2020, to January 11, 2024.

The Allegations

At the heart of the complaint is the accusation that Future FinTech and several officers, including CEO Shanchun Huang, made misleading statements and failed to disclose vital information about the company's stock and potential legal risks. The lawsuit asserts that Huang manipulated the stock price and provided false information to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about his stock ownership. The company is also accused of failing to disclose unlawful actions taken to inflate its stock price. Consequently, the company's public statements were deemed materially false and misleading, causing considerable harm to investors.

Implications for Investors

In the wake of these allegations, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is encouraging affected investors to join the case by requesting lead plaintiff status before the deadline of March 18, 2024. The firm is operating on a contingency fee basis and will seek reimbursement for expenses and attorney's fees from any recovery if they prevail in the lawsuit. This offers a potential opportunity for investors who suffered considerable losses, exceeding $25,000 between the mentioned dates, to seek remedies for the alleged securities fraud.

Firm's Track Record

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC has a strong reputation for representing investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has a proven track record of securing substantial recoveries for investors nationwide. With this lawsuit against Future FinTech Group Inc., the firm aims to continue its mission of protecting the rights of investors and maintaining the integrity of financial markets.