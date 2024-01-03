en English
Business

FusionIQ Partners with Kinecta to Integrate Cloud-Based Wealth Management Platform

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:07 am EST
FusionIQ Partners with Kinecta to Integrate Cloud-Based Wealth Management Platform

FusionIQ, a trailblazer in cloud-based wealth management solutions, has announced its partnership with Kinecta Federal Credit Union, a significant turning point that marks a progressive leap towards integrating digital investing solutions for credit unions and banks. This strategic alliance will allow Kinecta to provide a fully-integrated, comprehensive digital investing experience, specifically tailored to meet the growing demands of its digitally-driven membership base.

FusionIQ One: A Game-Changer in Digital Wealth Management

The FusionIQ One platform is a comprehensive digital wealth management tool that allows financial institutions to offer investing services, thereby retaining and expanding their customer base. It includes an assortment of modules such as Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP, all aimed at meeting the needs of modern digital investors.

The platform’s end-to-end technology facilitates hybrid digital advice and self-directed investing options on a single platform. This aligns seamlessly with Kinecta’s mission to empower its members financially while supporting the advancement of the credit union’s digital transformation.

Keeping Pace with Digital Investing Preferences

Mark Healy, CEO of FusionIQ, emphasized the urgency for credit unions and banks to align their services with the evolving digital investing preferences of their clients. He noted that some of the largest institutions have already adopted FusionIQ’s white-label technology, signifying a trend that other financial institutions must follow to remain competitive.

Kinecta: A Major Player in the Credit Union Landscape

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta is a major credit union with a vast network, holding $6.7 billion in assets and boasting over 270,000 members nationwide. It offers an extensive range of financial products and has been lauded for its initiatives in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. The partnership with FusionIQ is expected to further solidify Kinecta’s reputation as a leader in the industry while enhancing its digital service offerings.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

