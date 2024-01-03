FusionIQ Partners with Kinecta to Integrate Cloud-Based Wealth Management Platform

FusionIQ, a trailblazer in cloud-based wealth management solutions, has announced its partnership with Kinecta Federal Credit Union, a significant turning point that marks a progressive leap towards integrating digital investing solutions for credit unions and banks. This strategic alliance will allow Kinecta to provide a fully-integrated, comprehensive digital investing experience, specifically tailored to meet the growing demands of its digitally-driven membership base.

FusionIQ One: A Game-Changer in Digital Wealth Management

The FusionIQ One platform is a comprehensive digital wealth management tool that allows financial institutions to offer investing services, thereby retaining and expanding their customer base. It includes an assortment of modules such as Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP, all aimed at meeting the needs of modern digital investors.

The platform’s end-to-end technology facilitates hybrid digital advice and self-directed investing options on a single platform. This aligns seamlessly with Kinecta’s mission to empower its members financially while supporting the advancement of the credit union’s digital transformation.

Keeping Pace with Digital Investing Preferences

Mark Healy, CEO of FusionIQ, emphasized the urgency for credit unions and banks to align their services with the evolving digital investing preferences of their clients. He noted that some of the largest institutions have already adopted FusionIQ’s white-label technology, signifying a trend that other financial institutions must follow to remain competitive.

Kinecta: A Major Player in the Credit Union Landscape

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta is a major credit union with a vast network, holding $6.7 billion in assets and boasting over 270,000 members nationwide. It offers an extensive range of financial products and has been lauded for its initiatives in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. The partnership with FusionIQ is expected to further solidify Kinecta’s reputation as a leader in the industry while enhancing its digital service offerings.