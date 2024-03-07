Funky Rivertown Fest Returns to Ypsilanti: A Week of Live Music and Local Talent

YPSILANTI, MI -- Downtown Ypsilanti is set to groove with the return of the Funky Rivertown Fest, showcasing a rich lineup of live, original music. Scheduled from March 19 through March 23 at the Riverside Arts Center, this event marks the festival's second year, promising to be a vibrant celebration of local musicianship. Spearheaded by music producer and musician David Roof, the festival aims to introduce audiences to the diverse musical talents of Southeast Michigan.

Advertisment

Bringing Original Music to the Fore

The festivity kicks off on Tuesday evening and spans the entire week, featuring two or more headline acts each day, culminating in six full sets on Saturday. With tickets available at accessible prices, the event offers both students and Ypsilanti residents the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of musical discovery. From the soulful melodies of Cedar Bend and Premium Rat to the energetic performances of the Ypsilanti Youth Choir and Mister Tim, the lineup is as eclectic as it is entertaining.

A Vision for Ypsilanti's Musical Landscape

Advertisment

David Roof's journey into the music industry, inspired by his experiences at Ypsilanti's Frog Island Blues and Jazz Festival, has come full circle with the creation of the Funky Rivertown Fest. Roof's ambition is not only to entertain but to forge a deeper connection between the community and the vast array of musical talent within the region. His ultimate dream is for the festival to evolve into a city-wide event, further embedding itself as a cultural cornerstone in Ypsilanti.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Funky Rivertown Fest

As the festival gears up for its second iteration, the excitement and anticipation among both performers and attendees are palpable. With a successful launch year behind them, the organizers are optimistic about the festival's potential to grow, enriching Ypsilanti's cultural scene and offering a platform for musicians to showcase their original work. The Funky Rivertown Fest stands as a testament to the power of community and the universal language of music, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable week of performances.