Funeral Service and Visitation Announced for Abbey Justine Dotson

The world will bid a final farewell to Abbey Justine Dotson, 40, formerly of Portland, in a funeral service to be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 18th at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. Dotson, a vibrant soul remembered for her love of purple, passed away on January 2nd, leaving a void in the hearts of those she left behind.

A Final Tribute

The funeral service, scheduled for the afternoon of January 18th, will provide a platform for friends, family, and acquaintances to pay their last respects to Dotson. The service will be a testament to the life she lived, her memories, and the impact she had on those around her.

In honoring her memory, attendees are requested to incorporate something purple into their attire, reflecting the color that Dotson dearly loved.

Visitation Arrangements

Prior to the funeral service, a visitation period is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m., providing an opportunity to offer condolences and share in the sorrow of loss. An additional visitation period will be available from 3 to 4 p.m., following the service, allowing those who couldn’t make it earlier a chance to pay their respects.

Remembering Abbey Justine Dotson

Dotson’s passing has left a significant impact on those who knew her. Her spirit, reflected in her love for the color purple, will continue to live on in the memories of those who loved her. As friends and family gather to bid her farewell, they’ll remember not just the end, but the life of a woman who touched many hearts.