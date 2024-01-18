Funeral of Melania Trump’s Mother, Amalija Knavs, to be Held at Family’s Mar-a-Lago Church

Amalija Knavs, mother of former first lady Melania Trump, bid farewell to this world on January 9, 2024, following an undisclosed illness. The world remembers her as a textile worker and a homemaker hailing from Slovenia, who, along with her husband Viktor Knavs, raised two daughters during the era of Communist Yugoslavia.

A Solemn Farewell

The private funeral services for the 78-year-old matriarch are scheduled on January 18, 2024, at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. Located a stone’s throw away from the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago estate, the church has often seen the presence of former President Donald Trump. Notably, this is the same sacred venue where Melania and Donald Trump exchanged their wedding vows in 2005.

Life in America

During the tenure of the Trump presidency, Amalija Knavs was a New York resident, alongside her surviving husband. The couple often graced the White House with their presence, including at a 2018 event where Melania Trump unveiled her ‘Be Best’ campaign. Melania, who had migrated to the United States in 1996 to pursue a modeling career, later sponsored her parents’ immigration. They were granted citizenship in 2018, as confirmed by their lawyer, who made it clear that the process did not involve any preferential treatment.

Legacy of Amalija Knavs

Amalija Knavs, along with her husband, played a significant role in raising Melania and her sister Ines in the town of Sevnica. While her husband was a chauffeur and later a car dealer, Amalija juggled the responsibilities of a textile worker and a homemaker. Their lives, initially rooted in a Communist regime, eventually found a new home in the United States, shaping a unique narrative of transition and adaptation.