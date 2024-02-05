Fulton County Resumes Select Services with Modifications Amid Challenges

In the wake of an unforeseen IT outage, Fulton County has triumphantly announced the recommencement of several services, albeit with requisite modifications. These adjustments demonstrate the county's commitment towards ensuring the smooth execution of essential functions, despite any existing challenges.

Resumption of Essential Services

The Board of Assessors, for instance, has resumed accepting homestead exemption applications, marking a strong step towards recovery. In addition, the Boards of Equalization hearings, a critical part of the county's governance process, are set to resume from Tuesday. However, these proceedings will witness certain adaptations designed to fit the present circumstances, thereby ensuring that justice proceeds unhindered.

Revival of Superior Court Services

On a promising note, the Superior Court of Fulton County has also resumed its operations. The court has restarted issuing marriage licenses and certificates, allowing couples to proceed with their wedding plans without any further delay. This move signifies the county's determination to restore normalcy to its residents during these testing times.

Probate Services and Emergency Functions

Apart from the aforementioned services, the court is also offering other probate services. These include all services except new applications for Weapons Carry Licenses and Permanent Adult Guardianships. However, emergency probate services such as emergency guardianships and orders for involuntary treatment or apprehension are still active, underscoring the county's priority to safeguard public safety even amidst the restoration process.

These updates from Fulton County highlight a concerted effort to maintain essential county functions while also adapting to any prevailing challenges. The county's resilience in the face of adversity is thus evident as it continues to provide crucial services to its residents.