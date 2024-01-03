Fulton County Mourns the Loss of Community Leader Michel ‘Marty’ Turpeau IV

Atlanta and Fulton County officials mourn the loss of Michel ‘Marty’ Turpeau IV, a prominent figure in Fulton County, who passed away on December 23 after a brief illness. Turpeau, who served as the chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County, also held the position of president at The Aaron Group Inc. (TAG), a municipal solution sourcing firm he co-founded with Hank Aaron in 1991.

A Legacy of Integrity, Innovation, and Commitment

Expressions of sorrow and respect poured in from across the city and county. Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts and Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman were among those who acknowledged Turpeau’s significant contributions to affordable housing and economic development in Atlanta. Vice Chair Brandon Beach spoke fondly of Turpeau’s legacy of integrity, innovation, and commitment to the community.

A Life Dedicated to Community Development

Turpeau, a native of Atlanta, was a proud alumnus of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, where he earned an MBA. His professional journey also saw him completing an internship at NM Rothschild in London, where he specialized in foreign currency and bond portfolio analysis. His multifaceted career path was a testament to his commitment to community development and economic growth.

Remembering Michel ‘Marty’ Turpeau IV

A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for January 5 at Morehouse College’s Massey Leadership Center, allowing friends, colleagues, and the community at large to honor the life and legacy of this remarkable leader. Provisions have been made for the live streaming of the event, ensuring that those unable to attend in person can join the commemoration virtually.