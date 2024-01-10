Fuel Loss Derails US Moon Landing Hopes

In what marks a significant setback in the realm of space exploration, the highly-anticipated U.S. moon landing, the first in over half a century, has suffered a catastrophic failure due to a ‘critical loss in fuel.’ The private company spearheading the mission, Astrobotic Technology, confirmed that the malfunction has rendered a soft landing on the moon unattainable.

Ambitious Mission Derailed

The ambitious lunar mission, named Peregrine Mission 1, was designed for America’s first lunar touchdown since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. However, a fuel leak resulted in a loss of thrusters, leading to the mission’s sudden termination. The event casts a cloud over U.S. lunar ambitions and poses a potential blow to the country’s moon race with China, which has experienced several successful lunar landings in recent years.

Implications for NASA’s Future Missions

This failure not only mars the historic commercial U.S. mission to the Moon but also raises questions about the future of NASA’s Artemis II and III missions. NASA had invested over $100 million in the Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander with the aim of answering questions about the Moon’s surface composition and radiation. This setback has prompted scrutiny of the strategy of relying on the commercial sector for lunar missions.

A Loss Beyond Failed Landing

Moreover, the mission’s failure signifies a loss beyond the inability to achieve a lunar landing. The lander was carrying human remains and DNA intended for a ‘space funeral’, which are now expected to crash into the moon’s surface, get captured by the sun’s gravity, or drift into deep space. Additionally, the loss of scientific facilities and rovers, which were part of the mission’s payload, represents a significant blow for NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services Programme.