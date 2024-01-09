en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Fuel Leak Challenges First U.S. Moon Landing Attempt in Over 50 Years

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Fuel Leak Challenges First U.S. Moon Landing Attempt in Over 50 Years

In a pivotal moment for the U.S. space exploration, a pivotal setback unfolded as Astrobotic Technology’s uncrewed Peregrine lander, the first U.S. moon landing attempt in over 50 years, encountered a critical fuel leak shortly after its launch. The Pittsburgh-based company, which was navigating a path towards the moon, was forced to recalibrate after the issue arose seven hours into the flight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station onboard a Vulcan rocket, a product of the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture, United Launch Alliance (ULA).

Ambitious Lunar Endeavor

Peregrine’s mission, a part of NASA’s Artemis program, was aimed at scouting the lunar surface in preparation for future astronaut missions. The ambitious endeavor, carrying the weight of a $108 million contract with NASA, was to execute the first private lunar landing, a feat only achieved by four countries to date. The mission entailed a 46-day journey to the moon with a February 23 landing date, carrying 20 payloads.

Salvaging the Mission

Despite the propulsion system failure, the team was able to position the Peregrine lander towards the sun to charge its batteries. It was a critical maneuver aimed at preserving the mission’s integrity while troubleshooting the propulsion system failure. The fuel leak, a significant barrier in the planned moon landing, marked a moment of intense challenge and resilience for the team at Astrobotic Technology.

Space Exploration: A Competitive Frontier

This incident marks the latest chapter in the global race towards lunar exploration and the commercialization of space. Countries and companies worldwide are vying for the potential exploitation of the moon’s resources to support long-term human spaceflight. In the following month, another private company, Houston-based Intuitive Machines, plans to launch its own moon lander under the same NASA program, indicating the heated competition within the sector.

The setback for Astrobotic Technology is a stark reminder of the immense challenges that come with the quest to explore the final frontier. However, it also underscores the determination and innovative spirit of these private companies, fueling humanity’s enduring fascination with space and our collective pursuit to understand the unknown.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
35 seconds ago
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
Stretching from the serene beaches of the Pacific coast to the rugged landscapes of the Cascade Mountains, the Northwest region is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The inhabitants of this region, particularly those in the Seattle area, have imbibed an outdoor culture, invigorating their lives with activities such as hiking, running, cycling, and skiing. This
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
US Supreme Court Ruling Over CITGO Assets Deepens Venezuela-US Rift
4 mins ago
US Supreme Court Ruling Over CITGO Assets Deepens Venezuela-US Rift
ADA Employee Rights in New York: A Closer Look
5 mins ago
ADA Employee Rights in New York: A Closer Look
Shadows Skew Satellite Measurements of Earth's Vegetation Greenness: A Study Reveals
51 seconds ago
Shadows Skew Satellite Measurements of Earth's Vegetation Greenness: A Study Reveals
Tragic Discovery in Greenville: Decomposed Child Body Found, Relative Arrested
3 mins ago
Tragic Discovery in Greenville: Decomposed Child Body Found, Relative Arrested
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
3 mins ago
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
35 seconds
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
2 mins
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
2 mins
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
2 mins
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
2 mins
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
2 mins
Africa in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Change
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
3 mins
Wales Reflects on the Legacy of Franz Beckenbauer, 'Der Kaiser' of Football
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
3 mins
Paula Vennells Returns CBE Amid Fallout Over Post Office Scandal
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: An NCAA Basketball Showdown
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
20 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app