Business

FUEL for Good Grant Program Welcomes Applications from Nonprofits

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
FUEL for Good Grant Program Welcomes Applications from Nonprofits

The Greenville-based brand building agency, FUEL, is welcoming applications for its FUEL for Good Grant program until January 17, 2024. This initiative is a reflection of FUEL’s commitment to community service as it offers pro bono marketing services to eligible local nonprofits. The eligibility criteria include operation within Greenville County, service to the local community, a valid 501(c)(3) status, and a clear need for marketing assistance. Interested nonprofits that meet these criteria can apply online.

FUEL for Good Grant: An Aid to Nonprofits

Now in its fifth year, the FUEL for Good Grant program allows FUEL’s team to utilize their strategic marketing and branding skills to help local nonprofits navigate marketing challenges. Over the years, FUEL has granted this award to 14 local nonprofits, dedicating hundreds of hours in a variety of services, including logo refreshes, rebrands, social media campaigns, and collateral development.

Selection Process and Timeline

The selection process will commence after the application deadline, with work on the winning project expected to start in February. Since its inception in 2011, FUEL has specialized in crafting strategies that propel companies to stand out and stimulate demand across a variety of industries in the Southeast region.

Impact of FUEL’s Commitment

FUEL’s dedication to community service through its FUEL for Good Grant program underscores the agency’s mission of using its expertise to make a difference. By providing nonprofits with much-needed marketing assistance, FUEL is not only helping these organizations enhance their brand visibility but also indirectly contributing to the betterment of the Greenville community.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

