Security

FTC Warns of Rising QR Code Scams: How to Protect Yourself

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:59 pm EST
FTC Warns of Rising QR Code Scams: How to Protect Yourself

In an era where technology is increasingly becoming a part of our daily lives, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has recently issued a warning about the potential risks associated with Quick Response (QR) codes. These pixelated squares have become ubiquitous, popping up in public spaces like restaurant menus and retail stores. However, as per the FTC, scammers are seizing this opportunity to exploit QR codes to steal personal information by embedding harmful links within them.

The Rising Concern

The concern arises amidst the projected increase in QR code usage. An estimated 94 million U.S. consumers are utilizing smartphone QR scanners this year, a number that is expected to soar to 102.6 million by 2026. This escalating trend is being exploited by identity thieves who are hiding in plain sight, using these seemingly harmless codes to commit fraud.

Scammers are adopting an array of methods to deceive unsuspecting victims. They are known to replace legitimate QR codes with their own, distribute them via text or email, and create a false sense of urgency to prompt potential victims to scan them. Upon scanning these compromised QR codes, victims are led to malicious URLs, where their personal information becomes vulnerable.

The Consequences of QR Code Scams

The aftermath of falling victim to a QR code scam can be devastating. Identity thieves can use the stolen data to drain bank accounts, make unauthorized credit card charges, open new utility accounts, and even receive medical treatment under someone else’s health insurance. In some cases, they have also been known to file fraudulent tax returns.

To combat this growing threat, the FTC has issued guidelines advising users to exercise caution when scanning QR codes and to verify their authenticity to avoid falling victim to identity theft. Users are urged to be wary of unsolicited QR codes and to check the legitimacy of the URL before entering any personal information. The FTC’s warning serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance in the digital age.

Security United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

