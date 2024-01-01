en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

FTC Warns of QR Code Scams Amidst Rising Digital Fraud

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
FTC Warns of QR Code Scams Amidst Rising Digital Fraud

In an era where technology is interwoven into the fabric of our daily lives, the potential for misuse is a constant threat. One such concern has led the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to issue a warning about the potential risks associated with QR codes, a type of matrix barcode that has become a staple for storing website URLs.

FTC Warnings on QR Code Scams

FTC consumer education specialist, Alvaro Puig, has shone a spotlight on the fact that scammers are increasingly using QR codes to pilfer personal information from unsuspecting users. This alarming revelation comes in response to the upswing in the number of consumers using smartphone QR scanners. Projected to increase from a substantial 94 million to a staggering 102.6 million in the U.S. by 2026, this trend presents a fertile ground for fraudsters.

Criminals have been known to ingeniously replace legitimate QR codes with their own malicious codes, send them via text or email, and even go as far as to cover QR codes on parking meters to trick people into scanning them. The aftermath of these scams can be grim, often resulting in identity theft, with scammers using the stolen data for a variety of fraudulent activities such as draining bank accounts, making unauthorized credit card charges, opening new accounts, obtaining medical treatment, and even filing false tax returns to claim refunds.

FTC’s Protective Measures

The FTC advises consumers to exercise caution when scanning QR codes, to refrain from scanning codes from unknown sources, and to verify the legitimacy of the URL before entering any personal information. The FTC’s consumer alert aims to raise awareness of these risks and educate consumers on how to shield themselves from such scams.

Other Noteworthy Scams

In related news, the website actionrefundgroup.com has been flagged as suspicious and potentially unsafe by the Scam Detector algorithm, receiving a rank of 2.7 out of 100. The domain is very new, registered just a few days ago, which raises concerns about the credibility and trustworthiness of the business. The site lacks an HTTPS connection and SSL certificate, further contributing to its low rating. The proximity to suspicious websites and high malware and spam scores also indicate potential security risks.

Adding to the list of fraudulent activities, Hobitax com is a fraudulent cryptocurrency platform running an elaborate scam operation, falsely promising free Bitcoin and extraordinary returns using fake celebrity endorsements. The site shows a myriad of red flags indicating its fraudulent nature, including anonymous owners, fake celebrity endorsements, and unrealistic guaranteed returns. Scammers create deepfake videos and doctored screenshots to showcase the business leaders endorsing the project or holding Hobitax merchandise. Victims lured in by the false promises of free Bitcoin and quick wealth face a harsh reality as any money sent to Hobitax or personal data provided is unlikely to be recovered.

0
United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fidelity Slashes Valuation of X Holdings, Formerly Twitter, by 71.5%

By Bijay Laxmi

CES 2024: Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage as Automotive Industry Pivots

By Mazhar Abbas

Legacy of Vanderpump's PUMP Restaurant Continues with Preserved Olive Trees

By BNN Correspondents

A Global Welcome to 2024: New Year's Eve Celebrations Around the World

By Geeta Pillai

Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023 ...
@Hockey · 10 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Demi Lovato Rings in 2024 with Reflections on a Year of Love and Music

By BNN Correspondents

Demi Lovato Rings in 2024 with Reflections on a Year of Love and Music
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals

By Salman Khan

Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Vehicle Plows into Crowd Near Madison Square Garden

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Vehicle Plows into Crowd Near Madison Square Garden
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

By Salman Khan

Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
21 seconds
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
2 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
3 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
11 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
11 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
11 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
12 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
12 mins
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
13 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
16 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
19 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
39 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
42 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
45 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
54 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
57 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app