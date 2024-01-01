FTC Warns of QR Code Scams Amidst Rising Digital Fraud

In an era where technology is interwoven into the fabric of our daily lives, the potential for misuse is a constant threat. One such concern has led the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to issue a warning about the potential risks associated with QR codes, a type of matrix barcode that has become a staple for storing website URLs.

FTC Warnings on QR Code Scams

FTC consumer education specialist, Alvaro Puig, has shone a spotlight on the fact that scammers are increasingly using QR codes to pilfer personal information from unsuspecting users. This alarming revelation comes in response to the upswing in the number of consumers using smartphone QR scanners. Projected to increase from a substantial 94 million to a staggering 102.6 million in the U.S. by 2026, this trend presents a fertile ground for fraudsters.

Criminals have been known to ingeniously replace legitimate QR codes with their own malicious codes, send them via text or email, and even go as far as to cover QR codes on parking meters to trick people into scanning them. The aftermath of these scams can be grim, often resulting in identity theft, with scammers using the stolen data for a variety of fraudulent activities such as draining bank accounts, making unauthorized credit card charges, opening new accounts, obtaining medical treatment, and even filing false tax returns to claim refunds.

FTC’s Protective Measures

The FTC advises consumers to exercise caution when scanning QR codes, to refrain from scanning codes from unknown sources, and to verify the legitimacy of the URL before entering any personal information. The FTC’s consumer alert aims to raise awareness of these risks and educate consumers on how to shield themselves from such scams.

Other Noteworthy Scams

In related news, the website actionrefundgroup.com has been flagged as suspicious and potentially unsafe by the Scam Detector algorithm, receiving a rank of 2.7 out of 100. The domain is very new, registered just a few days ago, which raises concerns about the credibility and trustworthiness of the business. The site lacks an HTTPS connection and SSL certificate, further contributing to its low rating. The proximity to suspicious websites and high malware and spam scores also indicate potential security risks.

Adding to the list of fraudulent activities, Hobitax com is a fraudulent cryptocurrency platform running an elaborate scam operation, falsely promising free Bitcoin and extraordinary returns using fake celebrity endorsements. The site shows a myriad of red flags indicating its fraudulent nature, including anonymous owners, fake celebrity endorsements, and unrealistic guaranteed returns. Scammers create deepfake videos and doctored screenshots to showcase the business leaders endorsing the project or holding Hobitax merchandise. Victims lured in by the false promises of free Bitcoin and quick wealth face a harsh reality as any money sent to Hobitax or personal data provided is unlikely to be recovered.