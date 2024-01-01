FTC Warns of QR Code Risks: A Hidden Gateway to Identity Theft

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sounded the alarm over the potential threats posed by Quick Response (QR) codes. As digital codes—commonly a matrix of black and white squares—QR codes are used extensively to store URLs and have become an everyday sight in various establishments such as restaurant menus and retail stores. Nonetheless, the FTC warns that QR codes are susceptible to manipulation by fraudulent individuals aiming to steal personal information.

Projected Rise in QR Code Use

A projection by eMarketer indicates a surge in the usage of QR codes, with around 94 million U.S. consumers expected to use smartphone QR scanners in the current year. This figure is projected to climb to 102.6 million by 2026. Given this trend, the concerns raised by the FTC become all too significant.

Scammers Embedding Harmful Links

Alvaro Puig, a consumer education specialist at the FTC, issued a consumer alert highlighting that scammers are embedding harmful links within QR codes, which could potentially lead to identity theft. The FTC has reported that identity thieves might utilize personal data to commit fraud. This can take various forms, including draining bank accounts, unauthorized credit card charges, opening new accounts, obtaining medical treatment, or filing fraudulent tax returns.

FTC’s Consumer Alert Tactics

In its consumer alert, the FTC specifically outlines tactics where criminals replace legitimate QR codes with their own or distribute QR codes via text or email with the objective of tricking individuals into scanning them. These codes might redirect users to counterfeit websites closely resembling legitimate ones. Logging into these sites can ultimately result in the theft of credentials. Alternatively, the QR codes may trigger the installation of malware capable of stealing information without the user’s awareness.

To mitigate these threats, the FTC recommends exercising caution when scanning QR codes, particularly when confronted with urgent messages prompting a scan, as these may be part of a scam. The warning forms part of the FTC’s broader mission to educate consumers on personal finance and identity protection, aiding them in making informed decisions.

While the FTC’s warning primarily focuses on QR codes, cybersecurity experts have also raised concerns about new tech gifts such as phones, computers, and tablets, which might be vulnerable to malicious apps that steal sensitive information. These apps could stealthily load phantom keyboards to monitor keystrokes, thereby leading to potential identity theft crimes.

