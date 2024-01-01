en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

FTC Warns of QR Code Risks: A Hidden Gateway to Identity Theft

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
FTC Warns of QR Code Risks: A Hidden Gateway to Identity Theft

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sounded the alarm over the potential threats posed by Quick Response (QR) codes. As digital codes—commonly a matrix of black and white squares—QR codes are used extensively to store URLs and have become an everyday sight in various establishments such as restaurant menus and retail stores. Nonetheless, the FTC warns that QR codes are susceptible to manipulation by fraudulent individuals aiming to steal personal information.

Projected Rise in QR Code Use

A projection by eMarketer indicates a surge in the usage of QR codes, with around 94 million U.S. consumers expected to use smartphone QR scanners in the current year. This figure is projected to climb to 102.6 million by 2026. Given this trend, the concerns raised by the FTC become all too significant.

Scammers Embedding Harmful Links

Alvaro Puig, a consumer education specialist at the FTC, issued a consumer alert highlighting that scammers are embedding harmful links within QR codes, which could potentially lead to identity theft. The FTC has reported that identity thieves might utilize personal data to commit fraud. This can take various forms, including draining bank accounts, unauthorized credit card charges, opening new accounts, obtaining medical treatment, or filing fraudulent tax returns.

(Read Also: US’s Obligation to Ukraine: Unpacking the Budapest Memorandum)

FTC’s Consumer Alert Tactics

In its consumer alert, the FTC specifically outlines tactics where criminals replace legitimate QR codes with their own or distribute QR codes via text or email with the objective of tricking individuals into scanning them. These codes might redirect users to counterfeit websites closely resembling legitimate ones. Logging into these sites can ultimately result in the theft of credentials. Alternatively, the QR codes may trigger the installation of malware capable of stealing information without the user’s awareness.

To mitigate these threats, the FTC recommends exercising caution when scanning QR codes, particularly when confronted with urgent messages prompting a scan, as these may be part of a scam. The warning forms part of the FTC’s broader mission to educate consumers on personal finance and identity protection, aiding them in making informed decisions.

While the FTC’s warning primarily focuses on QR codes, cybersecurity experts have also raised concerns about new tech gifts such as phones, computers, and tablets, which might be vulnerable to malicious apps that steal sensitive information. These apps could stealthily load phantom keyboards to monitor keystrokes, thereby leading to potential identity theft crimes.

(Read Also: American Heart Month: Prioritizing Heart Health with Realistic New Year’s Resolutions)

0
United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NASA's Artemis II Mission: A New Chapter in Space Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

College Football Playoff Semifinals: A New Betting Frontier

By Salman Khan

Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reduction, Citing Argentina's Measures

By Ebenezer Mensah

Trail Blazers Begin 2024 With Test; Virat Kohli's Cricketing Journey Continues

By Salman Khan

NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Crypto ...
@Sports · 13 mins
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Crypto ...
heart comment 0
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings’ Struggles, Packers’ Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack

By Safak Costu

NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
European LNG Imports Remain High Amidst Fluctuating Market Conditions

By Ebenezer Mensah

European LNG Imports Remain High Amidst Fluctuating Market Conditions
Biden Administration Nears Approval of Louisiana Carbon Well Oversight

By Ebenezer Mensah

Biden Administration Nears Approval of Louisiana Carbon Well Oversight
Bradley Beal’s Resilience and Novak Djokovic’s Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence

By Salman Khan

Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
24 seconds
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
38 seconds
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
47 seconds
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
2 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
4 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
4 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
5 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
5 mins
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis
5 mins
New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
25 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
29 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
47 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app