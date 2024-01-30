FTC Warns Funeral Homes: Uphold Transparency, Obey Funeral Rule

In a move to safeguard consumer rights and ensure fair practices in the funeral industry, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued warning letters to 39 funeral homes across the United States. This action comes in the wake of FTC's undercover phone sweep that revealed several funeral homes violating the Funeral Rule. This rule, established in 1984, mandates accurate pricing information and full disclosure of all relevant details, with a view to create transparency and prevent exploitation of grieving families.

The Importance of Funeral Rule

Christian Coral, a Funeral Director at Whinnery-Huddleston, emphasized the significance of the Funeral Rule. He pointed out that the rule obligates funeral homes to provide itemized pricing for each service, instead of bundling services into a single price. This is integral in a sector where the average cost of a funeral ranges from $7,000 to $8,000. Coral warned of the potential for some funeral homes to exploit families' emotional states to sell additional services, and recommended making funeral arrangements in advance to lock in prices and minimize emotional decision-making.

Rising Funeral Costs and the Need for Transparency

The FTC's action comes at a time when funeral costs are on the rise, having increased by 4.7% between December 2022 and December 2023. The median cost of a funeral now stands at $7,848. The Funeral Rule, therefore, serves as a crucial tool in maintaining transparency in the industry and ensuring that families are not unduly burdened financially during an emotionally challenging time.

Implications for Violating the Funeral Rule

Funeral homes that fail to comply with the Funeral Rule could face penalties of up to $51,744 per violation. This underscores the FTC's commitment to uphold competitive laws and consumer protection regulations within the funeral industry. The FTC also provides comprehensive guides to assist both providers and consumers, emphasizing the need for adherence to the Funeral Rule.

As part of its ongoing review, the Funeral Rule may soon require funeral service providers to post their price lists online, in a further step towards increasing transparency and reducing potential exploitation.