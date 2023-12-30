en English
Business

FTC Proposes Monumental Ban on Non-Compete Clauses

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:02 pm EST
FTC Proposes Monumental Ban on Non-Compete Clauses

In a monumental move, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed a comprehensive ban on non-compete clauses, a decision that could significantly alter the dynamics between American workers and their employers. This proposed ban, if implemented, could potentially nullify existing non-compete agreements and prevent the issuance of new ones, thereby paving the way for increased job opportunities and wage growth.

Aiming for Labor Market Freedom

The FTC’s proposal, revealed on January 5, is the latest and most impactful step taken by the Biden administration in its ongoing efforts to enforce antitrust laws in labor markets. Non-compete clauses have become a contentious point in the American labor market, often restricting employees from seeking or accepting other employment, or even starting their own business for a certain period and within a specific geographic area after their employment ends. Initially intended to safeguard trade secrets amongst executive-level employees, these clauses have now pervaded various industries, reportedly affecting an estimated 18% of U.S. workers.

The Implications of the Ban

According to the FTC, the proposed ban on non-compete clauses could lead to significant economic benefits. By eliminating these restrictions, career opportunities for approximately 30 million Americans could be expanded, leading to an annual wage increase of nearly $300 billion. This move is anticipated to strike a balance between business interests and promoting labor market freedom.

FTC’s Authority in Enforcing the Ban

FTC Chair Lina Khan has stated that the FTC is authorized to address unfair competition methods, which includes implementing marketwide rules such as this proposed ban on non-compete clauses. Employment and labor lawyers from Norton Rose Fulbright will discuss the proposed ban, its impacts on HR and employment and labor teams, and provide practical tips and guidance in the forthcoming days.

Business Law United States
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

