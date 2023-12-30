en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Clauses: A Bold Move for Labor Market Freedom

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:57 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Clauses: A Bold Move for Labor Market Freedom

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is proposing a comprehensive ban on non-compete clauses, the contractual agreements that limit employees’ career mobility post-employment. Historically devised to guard trade secrets, these clauses have sprawled across industries, binding an estimated 18% of US workers. The proposed ban is targeted at putting a halt to the issuance of new non-competes and invalidating existing ones.

A Game-Changer for US Labor Market

The FTC envisages that the elimination of non-compete clauses could potentially unlock career opportunities for 30 million Americans and escalate wages by nearly $300 billion annually. This move is part of the wider discourse on the use and exploitation of non-compete agreements. However, resistance is expected from large corporations who have long relied on these agreements to control competition.

FTC’s Legal Authority

The FTC, under the stewardship of Chair Lina Khan, asserts it has the jurisdiction to enforce this ban through multiple avenues, including litigation and rule-making. This authority, the commission contends, has been granted by Congress to tackle unfair competition practices. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has also issued a memorandum stating that some non-compete agreements infringe upon the National Labor Relations Act.

Although the proposal still awaits a federal rule, several states have already prohibited non-compete agreements. The FTC believes that the positive implications of a non-compete ban could stimulate wage growth and expand job opportunities.

0
Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan's Freight and Logistics Sector Faces '2024 Problem': A Turn to Women to Fill the Gap

By BNN Correspondents

Marks & Spencer's Remarkable Turnaround: A Testament to Strategic Change

By BNN Correspondents

The Billionaire Rebound and Earthshot Summit 2023: A Year of Recovery and Progress

By Quadri Adejumo

NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson

By Salman Khan

TikTok Shop Mall: Revolutionizing Online Shopping in Malaysia ...
@Business · 18 mins
TikTok Shop Mall: Revolutionizing Online Shopping in Malaysia ...
heart comment 0
Pune Petrol Dealers Oppose Rumored Fuel Price Cut, Seek Balanced Approach

By Rafia Tasleem

Pune Petrol Dealers Oppose Rumored Fuel Price Cut, Seek Balanced Approach
New Year’s Dining and Shopping: Who’s Open and Who’s Not?

By Israel Ojoko

New Year's Dining and Shopping: Who's Open and Who's Not?
Bobby Kotick’s Exit from Activision Blizzard: An End of an Era Marred by Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bobby Kotick's Exit from Activision Blizzard: An End of an Era Marred by Controversy
L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project’s Corridor-4

By Rafia Tasleem

L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project's Corridor-4
Latest Headlines
World News
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
5 mins
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
7 mins
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
7 mins
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
7 mins
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
8 mins
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
14 mins
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
Knicks' Championship Odds Unchanged Despite Anunoby Acquisition
16 mins
Knicks' Championship Odds Unchanged Despite Anunoby Acquisition
Lamar Jackson's Resilient Season: Leading the Ravens and Contending for MVP
18 mins
Lamar Jackson's Resilient Season: Leading the Ravens and Contending for MVP
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
18 mins
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
5 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
8 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app