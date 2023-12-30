FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Clauses: A Bold Move for Labor Market Freedom

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is proposing a comprehensive ban on non-compete clauses, the contractual agreements that limit employees’ career mobility post-employment. Historically devised to guard trade secrets, these clauses have sprawled across industries, binding an estimated 18% of US workers. The proposed ban is targeted at putting a halt to the issuance of new non-competes and invalidating existing ones.

A Game-Changer for US Labor Market

The FTC envisages that the elimination of non-compete clauses could potentially unlock career opportunities for 30 million Americans and escalate wages by nearly $300 billion annually. This move is part of the wider discourse on the use and exploitation of non-compete agreements. However, resistance is expected from large corporations who have long relied on these agreements to control competition.

FTC’s Legal Authority

The FTC, under the stewardship of Chair Lina Khan, asserts it has the jurisdiction to enforce this ban through multiple avenues, including litigation and rule-making. This authority, the commission contends, has been granted by Congress to tackle unfair competition practices. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has also issued a memorandum stating that some non-compete agreements infringe upon the National Labor Relations Act.

Although the proposal still awaits a federal rule, several states have already prohibited non-compete agreements. The FTC believes that the positive implications of a non-compete ban could stimulate wage growth and expand job opportunities.