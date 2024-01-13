FTC Proposes Ban on Non-Compete Agreements: A Shift in U.S. Employment Law

Non-compete clauses, contractual agreements that restrict an employee’s ability to work in certain fields or start a business in the same industry after leaving a job, have seen a rise in use across diverse industries in the U.S. Traditionally, these agreements were used to protect trade secrets and were reserved for executive-level employees. However, an estimated 18% of American workers are now bound by such contracts.

A Proposed Ban on Non-Compete Agreements

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed a new rule to ban non-compete agreements, arguing that they restrict workers’ mobility and suppress wages. According to the FTC, eliminating non-competes could potentially increase career opportunities for 30 million Americans and boost wages by nearly $300 billion annually. The Commission asserts that it has the authority to enforce this ban under its mandate to check unfair methods of competition, as per the FTC Act.

The Human Perspective

Milana Dostanitch, an employment lawyer with Lipsky Lowe LLP, notes the significant impact non-competes can have on a person’s career prospects, restricting their ability to advance professionally and financially. FTC Chair Lina Khan emphasized in a January 2023 interview that the FTC is empowered to address these issues through rules and legal actions.

A Potential Shift in Employment Law

The proposal of this ban signifies a major potential shift in employment law and worker freedom in the United States. It also highlights the growing movement to ban non-competes in various states. Despite a recent veto of a bill by Governor Kathy Hochul in New York state, there is still hope for a new version of the bill. This version aims to maintain non-competes for highly compensated talent while banning the practice for workers earning below $250,000. The potential implications of a complete ban on non-compete agreements are particularly significant for nurses and nurse practitioners, along with other healthcare workers, whose career mobility can be severely hampered by such clauses.