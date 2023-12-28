FTC Files Lawsuit against Grand Canyon Education and University for Deceptive Practices

In a recent development, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched legal proceedings against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (GCE), Grand Canyon University (GCU), and CEO Brian Mueller, alleging the use of misleading advertising and abusive telemarketing practices. The principal charge is that these entities made false claims regarding the cost and course requirements of GCU’s doctoral programs, and misrepresented the university’s status as a nonprofit institution.

Accusations of False Advertising

The FTC’s complaint details that GCU purported the total cost of its ‘accelerated’ doctoral programs to be equivalent to 20 courses or 60 credits. However, the reality, as revealed by the U.S. Department of Education, was significantly different. Less than 2% of students managed to complete their program within the advertised cost, with about 78% needing to enroll in five or more extra, and costly, ‘continuation courses’.

GCU, under the control of GCE, is alleged to have falsely presented itself as a nonprofit institution. In fact, the FTC asserts that 60% of the university’s revenue is funneled to GCE under a service provision agreement, thereby serving the profit interests of GCE and its investors. Brian Mueller, in his dual role as CEO of GCE and President of GCU, is suspected to have gained both professionally and personally from this arrangement.

Alleged Violation of Telemarketing Sales Rule

The FTC further claims that the defendants violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule by engaging in deceptive and abusive telemarketing practices. They are accused of contacting individuals who specifically requested not to be called, as well as those listed on the National Do Not Call Registry.

In response to these allegations, the FTC is seeking redress for affected consumers and an injunction to prevent future violations of the FTC Act and the Telemarketing Sales Rule. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, reflecting the FTC’s ‘reason to believe’ that the defendants are either currently engaged in or about to commence unlawful activities.

