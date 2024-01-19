Frustration Ensues as 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Misses 'Major Blizzard' Puzzle

On a recent episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' contestant Tina Meier-Nowell from Portland, Oregon, left viewers on the edge of their seats and ultimately, in a state of frustration. Despite her triumphant haul of over $30,000 and a vacation, Meier-Nowell stumbled at the final hurdle, the Bonus Round. The category was 'Event,' and the board, filled with her chosen letters and the standard 'R, S, T, L, N, and E,' teased 'M _ _ OR _ L _ _ _ RD.'

The Guess That Left Viewers Baffled

Meier-Nowell took her shot at the puzzle, guessing 'Minor Blizzard.' The buzzer sounded, marking the guess as incorrect. The correct solution, 'Major Blizzard,' was revealed, causing an uproar among viewers. The missed answer cost Meier-Nowell an additional $40,000, although she still left with a not-too-shabby $31,310.

Pat Sajak's Sympathetic Response

Host Pat Sajak, a staple on the show since 1981, expressed genuine sympathy for the contestant's near miss. His response was a testament to his decades-long career of comforting contestants in high-pressure moments.

Online Reactions and Theories

Online, reactions ranged from frustration to amusement. Some users even proposed theories about regional experiences with blizzards, suggesting that Meier-Nowell's 'Minor Blizzard' guess might be influenced by her Oregon residence, where major blizzards are less common.

Sajak's Controversial Farewell Season

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Sajak drew criticism for telling a contestant to 'shut up,' which he later clarified as an inside joke. The controversy has added a dramatic flair to Sajak's final season, as the long-time host has announced that the current season will be his last on 'Wheel of Fortune.'