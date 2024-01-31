Fruit of the Loom Shuts South Carolina Facility: 119 Jobs at Risk

Global apparel manufacturer Fruit of the Loom has unveiled plans to shutter its distribution center in Berkeley County, South Carolina, spelling uncertainty for 119 employees. Occupying a space of 750,000 square feet, the facility is slated to initiate its shutdown in March, with the process expected to fully conclude by July this year.

State and Local Programs Respond

In the wake of the impending closure, a consortium of state and local initiatives has sprung into action to cushion the blow for the affected workers. Spearheading the effort is Berkeley County Economic Development, steered by Supervisor Cribb and the county council. The council's overarching mission is to ensure every citizen's right to gainful employment.

The office is joining forces with a host of partners, encompassing the State Office of Employment and Workforce, SC Works, Trident, Ready SC, and SC Commerce Congress. Together, they are striving to offer a robust support system and viable alternative employment prospects for the displaced employees.

Federal WARN Act Facilitates Proactive Measures

Kimberly Burke, the Statewide Rapid Response Program Manager at SCDEW, underscored the federal WARN Act's role in enabling preemptive initiatives for workers facing job loss. In compliance with the act, her office has already reached out to Fruit of the Loom. The primary objective is to coordinate job fairs, employability workshops, resume writing sessions, and disseminate information on training programs underwritten by grants for dislocated workers.

Immediate Focus: Employee Welfare

Despite the facility's location being prized real estate for economic development, the immediate priority remains the welfare of the employees. The collective aim is to expedite the reintegration of the soon-to-be laid-off employees back into an evolving workforce, minimizing the impact of this unexpected transition.