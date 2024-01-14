en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Fruit Fly Infestations: A Summer Threat to Kitchens and Agriculture

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:29 pm EST
Fruit Fly Infestations: A Summer Threat to Kitchens and Agriculture

In the midst of summer, a small creature has made its presence rather apparent—the fruit fly, or Drosophila melanogaster. As the mercury rises, these minuscule insects with characteristic red eyes, often mistaken for gnats, find their way into our homes, causing both irritation and concern. In a recent warning, Raymond Cloyd, an eminent entomology professor from Kansas State University, has emphasized the importance of managing fruit flies due to their potential to cause havoc in our kitchens and potentially even the agricultural industry.

Understanding the Fruit Fly

Fruit flies are renowned for their swift reproduction. A single female can lay up to 500 eggs, primarily in ripening fruit, vegetables, or any organic matter, including fermented goods like liquor, wine, and beer. This rapid breeding, coupled with a lifecycle that matures to adulthood in just eight days, makes fruit fly population control challenging.

Preventing Infestation

In light of the potential infestation and the threat it poses to agriculture, Cloyd advises against using aerosols, which are often ineffective against fruit flies. Instead, he recommends prompt and thorough action to eliminate the source of infestation. Over-ripe fruit should be promptly disposed of, and drains cleaned to remove potential breeding grounds. He also suggests managing outdoor organic matter, such as fallen fruit, and using compost piles or immediate trash disposal to reduce the chance of fruit flies breeding.

Combatting Persistence

If fruit flies persist despite these preventive measures, both homemade traps using apple cider vinegar and plastic wrap and commercial fly traps have proven effective in capturing and disposing of the insects. California has been battling the fruit fly for more than 40 years, using sterilized male flies and insecticides to prevent reproduction and limit the spread of the fruit fly. Those suspecting an infestation can turn to the state’s pest hotline at 800-491-1899 for assistance.

0
Agriculture Environmental Science United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
9 mins ago
Sydney Couple's Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business
Sydney couple, Andrew and Kate Gordon, have transformed an everyday health routine into a million-dollar business known as Naked Rivals. The innovative idea, sparked from their daily gut health routine, has evolved into a successful venture, producing frozen citrus cubes from ‘ugly fruit’ that would have been otherwise discarded. The Birth of Naked Rivals The
Sydney Couple's Health Routine Sparks Million-Dollar Business
Police Crackdown on Tractor Thefts in Rachakonda: Two Arrested
1 hour ago
Police Crackdown on Tractor Thefts in Rachakonda: Two Arrested
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
1 hour ago
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
44 mins ago
Kingstar Farm Sets New Record at 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale
Conclave Showcases Agricultural Innovation, Agri Startups, and Future Food Sources
1 hour ago
Conclave Showcases Agricultural Innovation, Agri Startups, and Future Food Sources
Kenya's Laikipia County Confronts Illegal Grazing Amidst Drought
1 hour ago
Kenya's Laikipia County Confronts Illegal Grazing Amidst Drought
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
3 mins
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
3 mins
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
6 mins
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
7 mins
Tony Blair's Ignored Warnings Lead to Post Office IT Scandal and Strained UK-Japan Relations
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
10 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
11 mins
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
15 mins
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
15 mins
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
16 mins
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app