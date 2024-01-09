en English
Science & Technology

FRST Challenge Concludes: Ascent Integrated Tech and AdaptiTrace Emerge Victorious

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
The First Responder Smart Tracking Challenge (FRST), a pioneering competition aimed at bolstering 3D tracking technology for first responders, has wrapped up its conclusive stage. The contest, birthed and guided by Indiana University, was backed by an $8 million cooperative agreement from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The initiative was set into motion to enhance location tracking for emergency personnel maneuvering in intricate indoor environments, where GPS proves unreliable.

Competitive Phases and Rigorous Testing

Across five competitive phases, six teams grappled to rise to the top. The final stage, characterized by live testing, was hosted at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Indiana. This phase involved rigorous scenarios meticulously crafted to mimic emergency conditions, putting the teams’ technologies to the ultimate test.

Top Performers and Their Innovative Solutions

Two teams, Ascent Integrated Tech and AdaptiTrace, outperformed their competitors in the final phase, with each bagging a reward of $507,500. Ascent Integrated Tech’s innovation is geared towards tracking firefighters in 3D space while concurrently monitoring crucial biometric data. On the other hand, AdaptiTrace’s system is built to generate a multilayered 3D map using a combination of sensors and robotics.

Judging Criteria and Future Plans

The panel of judges based their assessment on scalability, ruggedization, affordability, and usability. The FRST Challenge has not only showcased the potential of these developed technologies but also set forth a model for addressing similar challenges that first responders face. NIST, in collaboration with Indiana University, plans to further develop these technologies and penetrate the market. The ultimate goal is to seamlessly integrate these advancements into real-world emergency response operations.

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

