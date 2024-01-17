Frostweed's Icy Spectacle: A Winter Phenomenon in Central Texas

Under the vast Texan sky, a natural phenomenon is captivating the attention of both local residents and botany enthusiasts. The frostweed plant, or Verbesina virginica, a native species to Central Texas, has been creating unusual and stunning ice formations when weather conditions align just right.

Frostweed's Icy Artistry

When the air's temperature dips below the freezing point, while the ground remains warm enough to keep the plant's root system active, the stage is set for this botanical spectacle. This process also necessitates high levels of humidity. The moisture, drawn up from the roots, journeys along the stem and freezes upon contact with the frigid air. As it freezes, it expands, exerting pressure that forces ice crystals to push out through the stem. These crystals manifest as thin, ribbon-like strands or curling sheets that mimic the petals of a flower, granting the phenomenon its common names - frost flowers or iceweed.

A Central Texas Freeze

Following a Central Texas freeze in 2022, the frostweed plant made headlines. Local residents, like Seth Willis and Adam Booker, captured the delicate ice sculptures, sharing their remarkable photographs with the wider public. The images showcased the frostweed's transient beauty, a fleeting spectacle that vanishes with the rise of the sun.

Frostweed Across the United States

Though the frostweed plant is indigenous to Central Texas, it is not confined to this region alone. The University of Texas at Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center notes that frostweed can also be found in a number of other states across the United States. This suggests the potential for more individuals to witness this natural ice show, provided the weather conditions align just right.