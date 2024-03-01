Frost Fatales 2024: Speedrunning Event Champions Women in Gaming, Supports LGBTQ Rights

Frost Fatales, the acclaimed winter speedrunning event by Games Done Quick, is making a much-anticipated return this Sunday, March 3, 2024. Organized by Frame Fatales, this initiative is not just about showcasing exceptional gaming speed but also about championing inclusivity and supporting the National Women's Law Center. This year, the event promises an array of over 60 speedruns, featuring a mix of indie gems, retro classics, and a sprinkle of modern blockbusters, all while raising funds for a noble cause.

Empowering Women and Femmes in Gaming

The Frost Fatales event, now in its fourth year, is dedicated to highlighting the talents of women and femmes within the speedrunning community. From the outset with an Any% Glitchless speedrun of Tomb Raider by Becksi to the grand finale featuring an All Cards Paper Mario speedrun by JCOog, the event showcases a diverse range of gaming genres and styles. Participants will also attempt to unlock all Pride flags in the sticker shop sim Sticky Business, adding a unique touch to the event's inclusive ethos.

A Week of Speedrunning Excellence

Spanning seven days, the event's packed schedule includes speedruns of various acclaimed games such as Abzû, Ecco Jr., Dark Souls, Luigi's Mansion, Silent Hill 2, and Hylics 2. This eclectic mix not only demonstrates the depth and breadth of the speedrunning community's skills but also its commitment to supporting causes that affect the gaming community and beyond. The full speedrunning schedule is available on the Games Done Quick website, with live streaming on Twitch to ensure fans don't miss a moment of the action.

Raising Funds for a Noble Cause

This year's Frost Fatales aims to raise significant funds for the National Women's Law Center, a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to fighting for women's and LGBTQ rights. Through legal initiatives, policy changes, and cultural transformations, the center strives to create a more inclusive and equitable society. The choice of this beneficiary underscores the event's commitment to not just celebrating gaming but also leveraging its platform for social impact.

As Frost Fatales 2024 gears up to commence, its dual focus on promoting inclusivity within the gaming community and supporting vital social causes sets a precedent for other gaming events. By combining the thrill of speedrunning with the spirit of charity, Frost Fatales continues to champion the positive influence gaming can have on society. With an exciting lineup of games and a noble cause at its heart, this year's event is poised to be another memorable chapter in the Games Done Quick saga, proving once again that gaming can be a powerful force for good.