Frontier Justice: A Rising Star in Jenks' Retail Sector, Named 'Retailer of the Year'

In the bustling retail sector of Jenks, a new star has risen. Frontier Justice, a retail business under Rooted Pursuits, has been honored with the 'Retailer of the Year' award by the Jenks Chamber of Commerce. The accolade, presented on January 18, 2024, celebrates the company's unwavering dedication to customer service, superior product quality, and active community involvement.

A Rapid Rise to Prominence

Frontier Justice's establishment in Jenks in November 2023 heralded a fresh blend of retail experiences - fashion, firearms, and shooting range experiences. In a short span, the company has carved a distinct niche for itself, emerging as a leading figure in the retail scenario of Jenks.

Embodying Core Values

Chad Jewett, President of Frontier Justice, attributed the company's success to its core values of 'Faith, Family, and Freedom.' He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the community's support and pledged continued adherence to these principles. The company's ethos is reflected in its operations, providing a family-friendly environment and catering to a diverse customer base with its upscale fashion boutique, a wide array of firearms and accessories, and state-of-the-art firearms training facilities.

Rooted Pursuits and the Road Ahead

Jeremy Gayed, CEO of Rooted Pursuits, acknowledged the honor of the award and expressed optimism for the company's future. Frontier Justice, now operating in four locations across different states, offers a unique retail experience that aligns impeccably with its mission. Rooted Pursuits, specializing in acquiring and managing businesses in the outdoor recreation space, is committed to offering services that foster relationships and edify individuals.

The recognition of Frontier Justice as 'Retailer of the Year' underscores its rapid ascent and solidifies its position as a major player in Jenks' retail sector. With the continued commitment to its core values and the support of the community, Frontier Justice is well-positioned for further growth and success.