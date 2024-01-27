Frontier Bank Supports Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation through 500forgood Initiative

In an emblematic gesture of community involvement and commitment to remembering the sacrifices of veterans, Frontier Bank has been selected to contribute $500 to the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation. This donation is part of the 500forgood initiative by FHLBank Topeka, a program designed to breed a culture of giving and support for community-centric projects.

Frontier Bank: A Beacon of Community Support

Among 120 submissions, Frontier Bank stood out with its proposal to support a local cause, reaffirming its dedication to the community it serves. By contributing to the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation, the bank has showcased its reverence for veterans and their sacrifices. The donation not only carries monetary value but also symbolizes a collective effort to preserve poignant memories of the events of September 11.

500forgood: A Catalyst for Compassionate Projects

Since its inception in 2018, the 500forgood initiative has been a catalyst for compassionate projects, encouraging community members to propose uses for a $500 donation to benefit their local areas. The initiative has led to a diverse range of projects, all aimed at uplifting and benefiting local communities. Frontier Bank's contribution to the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation is a testament to the initiative's mission of fostering goodwill and community involvement.

The Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation: A Living Memory

The Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation operates a memorial site located on U.S. 50/287 N adjacent to Big Timber's Museum. This site is a living memory of the sacrifices made by veterans and those affected by the events of September 11. The foundation is actively engaged in fundraising and planning future events, including a live and silent auction on March 23, to ensure the memorial's continuous upkeep and the ongoing work of the foundation.