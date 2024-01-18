Frontier Airlines Set to Boost Puerto Rico's Economy with New Crew Base

Frontier Airlines, a leading US ultra-low-cost carrier, is set to expand its operational footprint with a new crew base at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in June 2024. This strategic move is predicted to be a significant job creator, with plans to hire up to 90 pilots and 200 flight attendants in the first year, injecting approximately $84 million annually in local salaries. Additional job openings in airport services and maintenance are also expected as part of the expansion.

Frontier Airlines: Strengthening its Position

Since 2019, Denver-based Frontier has doubled its seat capacity in Puerto Rico, emerging as one of the largest carriers in San Juan with a portfolio of 14 nonstop routes. The airline also operates nonstop flights from Ponce and Aguadilla to Orlando, reflecting its commitment to enhancing connectivity and service quality. With its all-Airbus narrowbody fleet, Frontier aims to offer over 110,000 seats during the peak summer season, bolstering its position as a key player in the region's airline industry.

Boost to Puerto Rico's Economy

Frontier's 13th crew base is seen as a potential economic game-changer for Puerto Rico, which is still rebounding from the impact of the pandemic. Governor Pedro Pierluisi has hailed the initiative as a significant boost for the local tourism industry and economy. Similarly, Carlos Mercado-Santiago, Executive Director of The Puerto Rico Tourism Company, has recognized the airline's move as a catalyst for increased economic activity and strategic positioning of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean.

Recruitment and Celebration

In anticipation of the crew base's launch, Frontier intends to conduct interviews for flight attendant positions in February 2024. To mark this significant expansion, Frontier is also offering discounted fares and upgrades to premium extra legroom stretch seats. CEO Barry Biffle has expressed gratitude towards the Puerto Rican government and business partners for their support, underlining the base's potential for economic growth, job creation, and improved flight operations.