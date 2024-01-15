From Zionist Youth to Black Lives Matter: Rachel Gilmer’s Journey Sheds Light on American Shift Towards Palestine

Black and Jewish activist, Rachel Gilmer, sheds light on her journey from being a participant in Zionist nonprofit Young Judaea to experiencing first-hand the struggles of Palestinians, a journey that has significantly shaped her activism. Born into a mixed-race family, Gilmer’s early years were marked by a deep immersion into Jewish culture. A turning point in her life was when she was sent by the Zionist nonprofit to a summer camp in Israel, where she was exposed to a one-sided narrative without any perspectives from the Palestinian side.

Exposure to Palestinian Struggle

Years later, under the banner of Black Lives Matter, Gilmer visited Palestine as part of a delegation of Black and Latinx activists, led by Ahmad Abuznaid. The experience was a stark contrast to her previous visit. This time, she was exposed to the grim reality of the conditions in Palestine, drawing parallels between apartheid and the suppression faced by Palestinians.

Unearthing Commonalities

Born in East Jerusalem, organizer Ahmad Abuznaid, co-founder of Dream Defenders, was instrumental in these delegations. His objective was to educate Black Lives Matter activists about the Palestinian struggle, drawing similarities between the oppression faced by Black people in the US and Palestinians in Israel. This educational initiative, funded by organizations like the Hasib Sabbagh Foundation, aimed to foster solidarity and awareness of the Palestinian cause.

Historical Solidarity

The delegations echo a tradition dating back to the 1960s, where Black leaders have consistently engaged with Palestinian activists to strengthen mutual understanding and resistance. This solidarity between Black and Palestinian movements has played a considerable role in shifting perspectives in the US, with a growing number of young Americans now supporting Palestine.

The narrative wraps up by recounting historical visits to the region by Black leaders, the impact of the 1967 Six Day War on Black American support for Israel, and the connection drawn between the Ferguson uprisings and the war on Gaza in 2014. It also explains how personal experiences in Palestine have deeply influenced activists like Gilmer and have led to the incorporation of Palestinian liberation into the Movement for Black Lives policy platform, despite backlash and accusations of anti-Semitism.