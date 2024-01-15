en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

From Zionist Youth to Black Lives Matter: Rachel Gilmer’s Journey Sheds Light on American Shift Towards Palestine

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:23 am EST
From Zionist Youth to Black Lives Matter: Rachel Gilmer’s Journey Sheds Light on American Shift Towards Palestine

Black and Jewish activist, Rachel Gilmer, sheds light on her journey from being a participant in Zionist nonprofit Young Judaea to experiencing first-hand the struggles of Palestinians, a journey that has significantly shaped her activism. Born into a mixed-race family, Gilmer’s early years were marked by a deep immersion into Jewish culture. A turning point in her life was when she was sent by the Zionist nonprofit to a summer camp in Israel, where she was exposed to a one-sided narrative without any perspectives from the Palestinian side.

Exposure to Palestinian Struggle

Years later, under the banner of Black Lives Matter, Gilmer visited Palestine as part of a delegation of Black and Latinx activists, led by Ahmad Abuznaid. The experience was a stark contrast to her previous visit. This time, she was exposed to the grim reality of the conditions in Palestine, drawing parallels between apartheid and the suppression faced by Palestinians.

Unearthing Commonalities

Born in East Jerusalem, organizer Ahmad Abuznaid, co-founder of Dream Defenders, was instrumental in these delegations. His objective was to educate Black Lives Matter activists about the Palestinian struggle, drawing similarities between the oppression faced by Black people in the US and Palestinians in Israel. This educational initiative, funded by organizations like the Hasib Sabbagh Foundation, aimed to foster solidarity and awareness of the Palestinian cause.

Historical Solidarity

The delegations echo a tradition dating back to the 1960s, where Black leaders have consistently engaged with Palestinian activists to strengthen mutual understanding and resistance. This solidarity between Black and Palestinian movements has played a considerable role in shifting perspectives in the US, with a growing number of young Americans now supporting Palestine.

The narrative wraps up by recounting historical visits to the region by Black leaders, the impact of the 1967 Six Day War on Black American support for Israel, and the connection drawn between the Ferguson uprisings and the war on Gaza in 2014. It also explains how personal experiences in Palestine have deeply influenced activists like Gilmer and have led to the incorporation of Palestinian liberation into the Movement for Black Lives policy platform, despite backlash and accusations of anti-Semitism.

0
Human Rights International Relations United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
8 mins ago
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
In the western reaches of Bahr el Ghazal, South Sudan, a glimmer of hope and solace has touched the residents of the Naivasha Internally Displaced Persons Camp. The agents of this change? The Bangladeshi Blue Helmets from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), who provided free medical services to the camp’s residents. Over
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
Smile-Up Criticized by Victims of Alleged Abuse by Late Mogul Johnny Kitagawa
1 hour ago
Smile-Up Criticized by Victims of Alleged Abuse by Late Mogul Johnny Kitagawa
Sexual Abuse Allegations Surfaced Against Late Boy Band Producer Johnny Kitagawa
2 hours ago
Sexual Abuse Allegations Surfaced Against Late Boy Band Producer Johnny Kitagawa
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
1 hour ago
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
Mistranslation or Hate Speech? The Case of Fayil Alsynov Sparks Mass Protests in Russia
1 hour ago
Mistranslation or Hate Speech? The Case of Fayil Alsynov Sparks Mass Protests in Russia
Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh: An Irish Barrister Championing Human Rights
1 hour ago
Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh: An Irish Barrister Championing Human Rights
Latest Headlines
World News
Vince McMahon's Life and Career Explored in Upcoming Netflix Documentary Series
22 seconds
Vince McMahon's Life and Career Explored in Upcoming Netflix Documentary Series
Nigeria's Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Rivers State Election Appeal
47 seconds
Nigeria's Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Rivers State Election Appeal
Pulwama's Pursuit of Healthcare Excellence: An Evaluation of National Quality Assurance Standards
59 seconds
Pulwama's Pursuit of Healthcare Excellence: An Evaluation of National Quality Assurance Standards
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum Grapples with Global Challenges Amid Looming Conflicts
1 min
Davos 2024: World Economic Forum Grapples with Global Challenges Amid Looming Conflicts
Tiger Woods: From Greens to Billions - A Blueprint for Athletes' Financial Success
1 min
Tiger Woods: From Greens to Billions - A Blueprint for Athletes' Financial Success
Intern Doctor's Death Sparks Strike and Calls for Increased Security at Nakuru Referral Hospital
2 mins
Intern Doctor's Death Sparks Strike and Calls for Increased Security at Nakuru Referral Hospital
Kerry Katona Opens Up About Upcoming Eye Lift Surgery and Future Plans
5 mins
Kerry Katona Opens Up About Upcoming Eye Lift Surgery and Future Plans
West Ham Eyes Feyenoord's Gimenez: Alvarez Could Be Key
5 mins
West Ham Eyes Feyenoord's Gimenez: Alvarez Could Be Key
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
8 mins
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
44 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 hour
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app