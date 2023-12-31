en English
Science & Technology

From UFOs to UAPs: U.S. Government’s Paradigm Shift Towards Anomalous Phenomena

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST
From UFOs to UAPs: U.S. Government's Paradigm Shift Towards Anomalous Phenomena

With an eye on moving Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), now termed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), from the sphere of speculation to the domain of science, the U.S. government is redefining its stance. The conversation around UFOs has historically been eclipsed by conspiracy theories that suggest the government’s covert concealment of alien life and technology, particularly in secluded facilities like Area 51. A significant 68% of respondents in a 2019 poll believed the government was withholding information on UFOs.

Embracing Transparency and Addressing Security Concerns

In a bid to improve transparency and address looming national security concerns, the government is legitimizing the study of UAPs through a series of initiatives. This includes the testimony of Ryan Graves, a former U.S. Navy pilot and the executive director of the nonprofit, Americans for Safe Aerospace, before Congress, recounting his encounters with UAPs.

Governmental Initiatives: From Preliminary Reports to Expert Panels

Government-led directives have included a preliminary report on UAPs by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in June 2021. The Pentagon has established a group to monitor objects in restricted airspace, and NASA created an independent expert panel in June 2022 to investigate UAP incidents. The Department of Defense also launched the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to synergize the efforts of different federal agencies in tracking and examining UAP sightings.

UFO Discourse in 2023

The year 2023 witnessed the U.S. government’s increased engagement with UFO science. Notable developments included the release of a report by the AARO, the controversy surrounding the shoot down of unidentified objects, and testimony about non-human remains associated with UAPs. The UAP Disclosure Act of 2023 was introduced, and NASA established an independent UAP study group. Internationally, Mexico presented alleged ‘alien corpses’ in congress, with DNA analysis stoking speculation about extraterrestrial origins. The Pentagon is anticipated to publish a report on UFO sightings later this month, after the declassification of three enigmatic videos of unexplained aerial phenomena. Former President Barack Obama has shared his encounters with UFOs during his tenure and pondered the potential repercussions of discovering alien life for humanity.

Science & Technology United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

