From Taylor Swift's Concert to Lohan's Rom-Com: 15 Must-Stream Movies This Weekend

With St. Patrick's Day weekend upon us, streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Max are rolling out a treasure trove of cinematic delights, ranging from Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert movie on Disney+ to Lindsay Lohan's charming rom-com on Netflix. These offerings cater to a wide array of tastes, including fantasy adventures, musicals, and even a Zac Efron and John Cena comedy, ensuring movie lovers have plenty to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Streaming Highlights

Andrew Scott delivers a moving performance in Hulu's All of Us Strangers, a ghost story that leaves a lasting impression. Meanwhile, Netflix's dark fantasy featuring Millie Bobby Brown challenges a dragon in a tale of survival and cunning. Nicolas Cage explores the bizarre side of fame in Max's metaphysical dramedy, while Lindsay Lohan finds herself in a romantic dilemma amidst the Irish countryside on Netflix.

Award-Winning Selections and Nostalgic Hits

Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things on Hulu puts a fantastical spin on the classic Frankenstein tale, earning critical acclaim. Sofia Coppola's methodical biopic on Priscilla Presley offers a compelling look at her life with Elvis on Max. Fans of musicals can catch Tina Fey's Mean Girls adaptation on Paramount, and those seeking laughs will enjoy Zac Efron and John Cena's antics in a comedy about imaginary friends on Prime Video.

For the Swifties and Beyond

Taylor Swift fans are in for a treat with the Disney+ release of her Eras Tour concert film, complete with bonus acoustic tracks. Even those not typically enamored with Swift's music may find themselves captivated by the sheer spectacle and energy of the performance. Meanwhile, the third Trolls installment brings infectious joy and music to audiences of all ages, showcasing the power of animation and song.

As the weekend approaches, these 15 streaming options offer a mix of entertainment, from heartfelt stories and thrilling adventures to laugh-out-loud comedies and captivating dramas. Whether you're a Swiftie, a cinema aficionado, or simply looking for a way to unwind, there's something for everyone in this eclectic selection of movies now available for streaming.