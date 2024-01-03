en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

From Streets to Recovery: Roger Stennett’s Journey of Transformation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
From Streets to Recovery: Roger Stennett’s Journey of Transformation

Roger Stennett, a man who had once found himself trapped in the throes of homelessness and addiction, has now embarked on a transformative journey towards recovery. The streets were once his home, the backdrop to a life of theft, drug dealing, and substance abuse. These were activities he had once warned his children against, and yet they became his survival mechanisms.

A Chance Encounter

Stennett’s pathway to recovery was paved at a Giving Tuesday event attended by ABC 10News. Here, he was the recipient of a sleeping bag coat from the Lucky Duck Foundation. This single act of kindness was the catalyst that led him to accept an invitation from We See You San Diego to enroll in a recovery program at Green Oak Ranch, located in Vista, California.

Finding Solace and Strength

The nine-month faith-based program has been nothing short of transformative for Stennett. It has allowed him to rediscover his faith and reignite his hope for a better future. His recovery coach, Michael McShea, finds inspiration in Stennett’s progress, especially as it instills hope for his own father’s struggle with addiction.

Testament of Change

Stennett’s story serves as a powerful testament to the potential for change and the strength of community support. It offers a beacon of hope to others experiencing homelessness, demonstrating that assistance, faith, and determination can indeed guide them towards a better life.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Centenarian Elsie Smith Receives Global Outpouring of Birthday Wishes

By BNN Correspondents

YouTuber Mattylp Gives Retiring Police Officer a Memorable Farewell

By BNN Correspondents

Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead

By Rafia Tasleem

'To Kill a Tiger' Sheds Light on Sexual Violence in Rural India; Iranian Women Speak Out Against Prison Abuse

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Urban Transformation: Steering towards a Sustainable Future ...
@India · 9 mins
India's Urban Transformation: Steering towards a Sustainable Future ...
heart comment 0
Upendo, Daughter of Music Producer Wuod Fibi, Found Safe After Disappearance

By Israel Ojoko

Upendo, Daughter of Music Producer Wuod Fibi, Found Safe After Disappearance
New Parents Struggle Amid Dudley Housing Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

New Parents Struggle Amid Dudley Housing Crisis
Humboldt County’s AHHA Resumes Shower Services for the Homeless: A Call for Community Support

By BNN Correspondents

Humboldt County's AHHA Resumes Shower Services for the Homeless: A Call for Community Support
South Tyneside Launches Initiative for Disabled, Elderly, and Single Parents’ Employment

By BNN Correspondents

South Tyneside Launches Initiative for Disabled, Elderly, and Single Parents' Employment
Latest Headlines
World News
Dynamic Underwater Adhesive Hydrogel: A Promising Material for Biomedical and Engineering Applications
9 seconds
Dynamic Underwater Adhesive Hydrogel: A Promising Material for Biomedical and Engineering Applications
A Fall, A Fight, A Future: Maddi Neale-Shankster's Inspiring Journey
17 seconds
A Fall, A Fight, A Future: Maddi Neale-Shankster's Inspiring Journey
Karnataka's Rice Procurement Crisis: A Test of Promise and Planning
23 seconds
Karnataka's Rice Procurement Crisis: A Test of Promise and Planning
From Refugee to National Boxing Champion: Ahsan Karimi's Inspiring Journey
24 seconds
From Refugee to National Boxing Champion: Ahsan Karimi's Inspiring Journey
Liberia's 55th Legislature: A Battle For Speakership Amid Political Change
26 seconds
Liberia's 55th Legislature: A Battle For Speakership Amid Political Change
Governor Kristi Noem Criticizes State Secretaries Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
27 seconds
Governor Kristi Noem Criticizes State Secretaries Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
High School Basketball Roundup: Knights, Ravens, Steinert, Ewing, Burlington City, North Burlington, and Mikes Register Wins
30 seconds
High School Basketball Roundup: Knights, Ravens, Steinert, Ewing, Burlington City, North Burlington, and Mikes Register Wins
Pinetree Care Home: A New Benchmark in Elderly Care Set to Open in Rayleigh
32 seconds
Pinetree Care Home: A New Benchmark in Elderly Care Set to Open in Rayleigh
UAB Blazers Edge Out UTSA Roadrunners in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
43 seconds
UAB Blazers Edge Out UTSA Roadrunners in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app