From Streets to Recovery: Roger Stennett’s Journey of Transformation

Roger Stennett, a man who had once found himself trapped in the throes of homelessness and addiction, has now embarked on a transformative journey towards recovery. The streets were once his home, the backdrop to a life of theft, drug dealing, and substance abuse. These were activities he had once warned his children against, and yet they became his survival mechanisms.

A Chance Encounter

Stennett’s pathway to recovery was paved at a Giving Tuesday event attended by ABC 10News. Here, he was the recipient of a sleeping bag coat from the Lucky Duck Foundation. This single act of kindness was the catalyst that led him to accept an invitation from We See You San Diego to enroll in a recovery program at Green Oak Ranch, located in Vista, California.

Finding Solace and Strength

The nine-month faith-based program has been nothing short of transformative for Stennett. It has allowed him to rediscover his faith and reignite his hope for a better future. His recovery coach, Michael McShea, finds inspiration in Stennett’s progress, especially as it instills hope for his own father’s struggle with addiction.

Testament of Change

Stennett’s story serves as a powerful testament to the potential for change and the strength of community support. It offers a beacon of hope to others experiencing homelessness, demonstrating that assistance, faith, and determination can indeed guide them towards a better life.