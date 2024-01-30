From Setback to Success: Sonia McElfresh's Journey to Instructor of the Year

In the heart of Grafenwoehr, Germany, the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) Basic Leaders Course (BLC) came to a triumphant close as U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sonia McElfresh was distinguished as the Instructor of the Year 2023. This accolade didn't come easy; it's a story of a journey marked by setbacks, resilience, and an indomitable will to improve.

Rising from Setbacks

McElfresh's path to this prestigious award commenced on a less triumphant note. The sting of failing to pass her first promotion board served as a catalyst, spurring her to vow never to face such disappointment again. It was this setback that motivated her to embark on a relentless journey of personal development.

Reinventing Herself

While stationed in Hawaii, McElfresh participated in the Army Body Composition Program, where she received comprehensive exercise guidance and diet counseling. Her dedication and hard work began to pay off; she successfully exited the program and soon climbed to the rank of Sergeant, a testament to her resilience and determination.

Triumphing as an Instructor

Prior to her posting in Grafenwoehr, McElfresh had already set her sights on greater achievements. During the NCOA Instructor of the Year competition, she outshone her peers in numerous areas, including Physical Readiness Training, Drill and Ceremony, written exams, classroom evaluations, as well as a mystery event. Her efforts were recognized with titles like Instructor of the Cycle and Instructor of the Quarter before she ultimately clinched the Instructor of the Year award.

Building Trust and Shaping Soldiers

McElfresh's commitment to imparting her experiences to her students fostered trust and contributed to their collective success. Her class clinched both the distinguished leadership award and the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention award for best strategy during BLC cycle 09-23. McElfresh, who has been an instructor at the 7th Army NCOA since February 2023, sees NCOs as the backbone of the Army, shaping soldiers based on their experiences and lessons learned. Her story serves as an inspiration, demonstrating that setbacks can be stepping stones to significant success.