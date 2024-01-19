From Player to Coach: Grady Sizemore's Journey Back to the Big Leagues

In a testament to perseverance and humility, former MLB All-Star, Grady Sizemore, has successfully transitioned from player to coach. His journey back to the big leagues began with an internship with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, a role he accepted despite his past earnings of over $31 million during his playing career. This role, which paid a mere $15 per hour, involved working with outfielders and baserunners at the Diamondbacks' training complex and visiting their minor-league affiliates.

Sizemore's Stellar Playing Career

During his peak years as a player, from 2005 to 2008 with Cleveland, Sizemore ranked in the top 12 of AL MVP voting for four consecutive seasons. However, injuries in 2009 hampered his career, ultimately leading to his retirement in 2015. His passion for the game remained, leading him to serve briefly as an advisor in Cleveland's front office in 2017.

A New Chapter in Arizona

Despite his illustrious playing career, Sizemore accepted the humble role with the Diamondbacks. His performance during this stint impressed Josh Barfield, the then-director of player development for the Diamondbacks. Barfield, who was a former teammate of Sizemore in Cleveland, was open to bringing Sizemore on board, even when the team had reached its head-count limit. His work with the Diamondbacks marked the beginning of his transition to a coaching role, with strong indications of his readiness to advance in this new direction.

From the Diamondbacks to the White Sox

Barfield moved to the Chicago White Sox as assistant general manager after leaving the Diamondbacks. He played a significant role in hiring Sizemore to join manager Pedro Grifol's coaching staff. In his new role, Sizemore will focus on coaching outfielders and baserunning, bringing his wealth of experience from his playing days to the next generation of athletes.