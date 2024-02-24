From Pharmacy to Farm: Laura Higgs Sows Seeds of Change in Lubbock with Hockley County Farm

In the heart of Lubbock, a story unfolds that bridges the gap between traditional agriculture and modern entrepreneurship. Laura Higgs, known among her peers as a dedicated pharmacy technician, is charting a new course. With a vision that intertwines her passion for natural skincare products and a dedication to sustainable living, Higgs has embarked on an ambitious journey with the establishment of Hockley County Farm. This isn't just any farm; it's a beacon of community learning and a marketplace for artisans, underscored by Higgs' commitment to teaching 'forgotten' skills such as cheese-making, canning, and gardening.

A Leap from Pharmacy to Farming

At first glance, the leap from pharmacy technician to farmer and educator might seem vast, but for Higgs, it's a natural progression. Her all-natural skincare line, LH Naturals, has always been rooted in the principles of purity and sustainability. Hockley County Farm extends these principles into a broader canvas, offering a tangible connection between the land and the community. The farm, sprawled over several acres in Lubbock, is not just a plot of land. It's a vision brought to life, featuring a market building, a greenhouse, and spaces dedicated to teaching and vending. Classes on cheesemaking and canning have already commenced, with plans to expand into free gardening lessons, all aimed at reviving essential life skills.

Building a Community Hub

What sets Hockley County Farm apart is its inclusive approach. The farm is poised to become a community hub, inviting local vendors to sell a variety of products, from bespoke shirts to handmade pens. This initiative not only promotes local craftsmanship but also fosters a sense of community through shared experiences and learning. Higgs emphasizes the importance of sourcing and controlling the products, a philosophy that extends to her skincare line and even the farm's livestock, which includes American LaMancha Goats and pedigreed American Blue Rabbits. The market, expected to open its doors in April, promises to be a vibrant space for exchange, learning, and connection.

A Commitment to Sustainable Living

Higgs' venture is more than an entrepreneurial leap; it's a commitment to sustainable living and community education. The farm reflects a growing trend towards conscious consumption and a return to basics—where knowing how to create and sustain becomes as important as the products themselves. Through Hockley County Farm, Higgs is not just teaching skills like cheesemaking and gardening; she's nurturing a community that values self-reliance, sustainability, and the beauty of handmade products. The development of a unique skincare serum made with seaweed kelp exemplifies this commitment, blending innovation with nature.

As Hockley County Farm prepares to open its gates, it stands as a testament to the power of vision, hard work, and community. Laura Higgs, with her background in pharmacy and a heart rooted in agriculture and education, is leading by example, showing that it's possible to forge new paths while honoring timeless traditions. In Lubbock, the seeds of change have been sown, promising growth, learning, and connection for the community.