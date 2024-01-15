en English
Social Issues

From Passion to Profit: Hanley Howes Crowned Miss America Teen 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
From Passion to Profit: Hanley Howes Crowned Miss America Teen 2024

On a vibrant Saturday in Orlando, Florida, the spotlight shone brightly on Hanley Howes, Miss North Carolina Teen 2023, as she was crowned Miss America Teen 2024. The spectacle was not merely a celebration of her beauty and grace but also an acknowledgment of her entrepreneurial mettle and profound commitment to societal causes.

From Passion to Profit

Howes’s triumph was significantly marked by her community service initiative project, ‘Passion to Profit’. Rooted in the ethos of fostering young entrepreneurial talent, the initiative seeks to guide and assist teenagers in starting their own small businesses. In a demonstration of her commitment to the cause, Howes herself used the program to launch her own venture at the tender age of ten.

A Crowned Entrepreneur

Howes’s journey is a testament to her determination and drive. Her business, born out of the ‘Passion to Profit’ program, not only underscores her entrepreneurial spirit but also provides a shining example for other young teens harboring aspirations of starting their own enterprises. The success of her venture, coupled with her recent crown, serves as an inspiration for many, signaling that age is no barrier to achieving one’s dreams.

More Than Just a Beauty Pageant

The coronation of Howes as Miss America Teen 2024 transcends the conventional boundaries of a beauty pageant. It highlights the shift towards valuing contributions to society and entrepreneurial initiatives, along with the traditional focus on beauty and poise. Howes’s victory is a powerful symbol of the changing face of beauty pageants, where beauty is not just skin-deep, but also reflects one’s character and societal commitments.

0
Social Issues United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

